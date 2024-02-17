"If Root had brain Eng would be leading series now by 2-0" - Fans blast England batter for falling cheaply at the start of Day 3 of 3rd IND-ENG Test

England batter Joe Root's struggles in the Indian tour continued as he was dismissed for 18 on Day 3 of the third Test in Rajkot.

The 33-year-old began the day unbeaten on nine and looked comfortable until a rush of blood cost his wicket. Root attempted his now-famous reverse scoop off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling but did not get the required elevation and got caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the slip cordon for 18.

It was the ninth occasion of Burmah dismissing Root in Tests and the third time in five innings in this series. Incidentally, it was also the ninth time the champion batter had got out playing this shot in his last 13 Tests.

With a dismal average of 14 after five innings in the series thus far, Root is yet to reach even 30 once.

His struggles are all the more surprising, considering his outstanding overall record against India in Tests. Root is the all-time leading run-scorer against India in Tests with 2,596 runs at an average of 59.

He also crossed 1,000 Test runs in India during England's 106-run defeat in the second Test.

The inopportune timing of his dismissal and the nature of the shot had fans on Twitter scathing in their criticism of the former England captain.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Team India back on top with early strikes on Day 3

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Three

Team India struck twice early on Day 3 to break the game open after an evenly-fought opening two days.

England were motoring along at 207/2 in their response to India's 445 in the first innings when Day 3 began.

However, Bumrah's dismissal of Root was followed by Kuldeep Yadav bamboozling Jonny Bairstow for a duck. It meant England went from a dominant 224/2 to a precarious 225/4 in no time.

India will be without the services of Ravichandran Ashwin for the remainder of the Test match after the all-rounder withdrew, citing a family medical emergency. The veteran off-spinner completed his 500th Test wicket in the final session of Day 2.

Meanwhile, Ben Duckett continued on his merry way, reaching 150 off only 139 deliveries. He has skipper Ben Stokes for company as the visitors attempt to claw their way back into the game at 244/4, still 201 runs behind India's total.

The five-match Test series is tied at one apiece, making the ongoing encounter crucial to the eventual outcome of the series.

