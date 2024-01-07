"If they say they are available, I don't think you can drop them" - Kris Srikkanth on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's inclusion in T20 World Cup squad

Kris Srikkanth feels that the superstar duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must be picked if available in India's T20 squad for the World Cup in June.

Despite coming off magnificent campaigns in the ODI World Cup, speculations have floated on the selection of the veteran batters in the T20I side. It is worth remembering both Kohli and Rohit haven't played in T20Is for India since losing the semi-final of the 2022 World Cup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth believed Kohli's selection was a no-brainer but felt Rohit should look to regroup in the IPL this season.

"If they say they are available, I don't think you can drop them. If you want to give captaincy to Hardik, you can. But you have to also look at his (Hardik's) fitness. Virat Kohli is a certainty. He is in great form. Rohit Sharma, maybe, is confident because of how he scored in the World Cup. He will regroup and try and do well in the IPL. If Rohit Sharma says I am available, you can't say you will drop him," Srikkanth said.

While Kohli has been in sensational T20 form for India and the IPL, Rohit has struggled in the shortest format lately.

However, they were the top two leading run-scorers in India's final run in the recent ODI World Cup with 765 and 597 runs, respectively.

"Virat Kohli would definitely want to win a T20 World Cup" - Kris Srikkanth

Virat Kohli lit up the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Kris Srikkanth feels Virat Kohli would be desperate to win a T20 World Cup before bowing out.

He also believed Rohit Sharma would be heartbroken with the ending in the recent ODI World Cup and would look to make amends despite being part of the 2007 T20 World Cup victory.

"Virat Kohli would definitely want to win a T20 World Cup. Moreover, last year only the T20 World Cup took place, 13 months back. Virat Kohli was in extraordinary form. At the end of the day, Rohit Sharma is also hurt that he has lost a World Cup. He would like to go out with a World Cup in his hand at least. He was there in the 2007 World Cup. He would want to do something similar, win a World Cup, and go out," said Srikkanth.

Virat Kohli was the leading run-scorer in the 2022 T20 World Cup, scoring 296 runs at an average of 98.66 and a strike rate of 136.40. The former Indian captain has also been the Player of the Tournament twice in T20 World Cups in 2014 and 2016.

Meanwhile, Rohit struggled in the 2022 edition with an average of under 20 and a strike rate of only 106.42 in six outings.

