"If you didn't see the Canada innings, watch it" - Aakash Chopra picks Aaron Jones among USA's key players in 2024 T20 World Cup clash vs India

Aakash Chopra has picked Aaron Jones as one of the key players for the United States of America for their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against India. He noted that the middle-order batter's swashbuckling knock against Canada was worth watching.

The United States, who are second in Group A, will face table-toppers India in New York on Wednesday, June 12. The hosts will hope to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament against the Men in Blue and book their spot in the Super Eights.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Steven Taylor, Monank Patel, and Aaron Jones among the United States players to watch out for.

"You will find Steven Taylor opening. He is actually this team's strongest player. You would remember the catch he took off (Mohammad) Rizwan but he is a very good batter, a very reliable batter. Over the years, he has been their best player," he said (10:40).

"Then you will see Monank Patel. He is actually batting extremely well. The way he hit Shaheen (Shah Afridi) straight, Monank Patel looked very composed and a very solid batter. After that, Aaron Jones. If you didn't see the Canada innings, watch it, the amazing sixes he hit," the former India opener added.

Chopra noted that Jones' big-hitting ability, which he demonstrated against Canada, could come in handy in New York.

"The match was tilting in favor of Canada but after that the sixes Aaron Jones hit. He is a six-hitter and players who hit fours are anyway not successful on this ground because it is a sand-based ground and fours are not getting hit at all. So that is a bit of an issue." he elaborated.

Jones smoked 10 sixes in his unbeaten 94 off just 40 deliveries in the USA's seven-wicket win against Canada. He also scored an unbeaten 36 off 26 deliveries in the main game in the co-hosts' Super Over win against Pakistan.

"They are not using Corey Anderson well" - Aakash Chopra

Corey Anderson (left) didn't get to bat against Pakistan.

Aakash Chopra reckons the United States of America are not using Corey Anderson effectively.

"They are not using Corey Anderson well. I am slightly surprised about that. Corey Anderson is a good player. He bowls and bats. He was doing extremely well until the last series but, I don't know why, the team has deserted him slightly. They neither used him in the Super Over nor before that," he said (11:20).

The cricketer-turned-commentator reckons the former New Zealand all-rounder could be a threat to India.

"I think he could be a threat against India because when you have left-arm spin from both ends, you can send him in the middle and try to accelerate because a 120 to 135-run match is so short that if you get a 22 to 28-run knock in which you hit three sixes, it could be a knock that makes it game, set and match," Chopra reasoned.

Chopra named Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, and Nosthush Kenjige as the crucial bowlers for the United States. He noted that the USA are a decent team and warned India against taking them lightly.

