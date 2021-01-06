South Africa captain Quinton de Kock has revealed that the Proteas are still on the lookout for a permanent Test captain, saying he would vacate the seat as soon as they find one. The 28-year-old is in charge of the team only for the current season.

South Africa were without a Test series win since 2019, which led to Cricket South Africa (CSA) appointing Quinton de Kock as captain for the 2020-21 season in place of Faf du Plessis. And the southpaw delivered in his very first series by whitewashing Sri Lanka 2-0 at home.

But the victory hasn’t changed De Kock’s mind. The wicket-keeper-batsman is still looking at his role as an interim one, sounding optimistic that a leader will emerge by the end of his term. He, however, clarified that he doesn’t mind continuing in his position if at all need be.

“I still don’t see myself going further unless they haven’t found someone who can take over. People will start putting up their hands and guys start asking the right questions. I am sure a leader will pop up somewhere. I am happy just doing the rest of the summer but if needs be that I go a little longer then so be it. If somebody really shows the leadership qualities then they can take over,” Quinton de Kock said.

🏆 RESULT | VICTORY BY 10 WICKETS



Openers Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram takes us over the line to claim the victory and wrap up the #BetwayTest Series 2-0



🇱🇰 Sri Lanka - 157 & 211

🇿🇦 South Africa 302 & 67/0#SAvSL #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/0as2Y1cJHm — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 5, 2021

With the two Tests against Sri Lanka already played, the Proteas are scheduled to travel to Pakistan for two Tests. The Quinton de Kock-led side won’t play the longest format between March and December, by which both De Kock and the board are hoping to find a new Test captain.

"I don’t think we played our best cricket" - Quinton de Kock

South Africa won their first Test series since 2019

The scoreboards suggest that South Africa put on a dominant performance against Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series. Dimuth Karunaratne’s side lost the first Test by an innings and 45 runs before slumping to a 10-wicket defeat in the second.

Quinton de Kock, though, is not happy with his side’s effort, saying they were not the best version of themselves. From being 218 for 1, South Africa’s collapse of 84 for 9 to fold up for 302 in the first innings of the second Test must be playing on his mind.

“We won the series and we won it quite convincingly but I don’t think we played our best cricket. We put ourselves under unnecessary pressure a lot of time,” Quinton de Kock, who scored 28 runs in the two outings, stated.

South Africa will now be part of a historic occasion as they would be travelling to Pakistan on January 15, for the first time since 2007. The tourists are scheduled to play two Tests and three T20Is, starting January 26.