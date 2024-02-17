"If someone had played such a shot at domestic or club level, his career might have gotten over" - RP Singh on Joe Root's dismissal against Bumrah

RP Singh has criticized Joe Root for his mode of dismissal in England's first innings of the third Test against India in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17.

Root was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal at second slip for a 31-ball 18 while attempting a reverse scoop off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling as England were bowled out for 319. India, who posted 445 in their first innings, ended the third day at a comfortable 196/2, with a lead of 322 runs.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, RP Singh noted that Root would have faced drastic repercussions had he played such a shot as an upcoming cricketer.

"The shot Joe Root played, if someone had played such a shot at domestic or club level, his career might have gotten over. He would have been asked to first correct things and come as you can't play like that," he said.

The former India pacer added that Root might have played such a premeditated shot because of his previous struggles against Bumrah.

"I am not able to think how the support staff would see that shot. I never thought such a compact player would play this shot and that too against Jasprit Bumrah. He might have thought two days ago that he would try something unique as Bumrah was anyway dismissing him," Singh stated.

Root's dismissal triggered an England batting collapse. They lose their last eight wickets for just 95 runs to concede a 126-run first-innings lead.

"It's more in Joe Root's mind that he needs to be careful against Jasprit Bumrah" - RP Singh

Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Joe Root thrice in five innings in the ongoing series. [P/C: Getty]

RP Singh reckons Joe Root was wary of Jasprit Bumrah. He elaborated:

"There was a match being played in between this match. Jasprit Bumrah has been on top of him (Root) in this series and he has been dismissed in different fashions. It's not that he has been dismissed similarly. I would say it's more in Joe Root's mind that he needs to be careful against Jasprit Bumrah."

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that mounting pressure might have forced Root to play an indiscreet shot.

"At times, when you come with such thoughts, you start missing the scoring balls, and the pressure builds even more. Jasprit Bumrah has made a place in his mind that he would dismiss him. It happens, a lot of players have such records against a particular player," Singh added.

Root fell prey to Bumrah for the ninth time in Tests. The England batting mainstay has endured a lean run in the ongoing series, aggregating 70 runs at a paltry average of 14.00 in five innings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Will Jasprit Bumrah dismiss Joe Root in England's second innings of the 3rd Test? Yes No 0 votes