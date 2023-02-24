“If you succumb to a bowler so often, how can the team have hopes from you?” - Anjum Chopra on Mandhana’s woes against Gardner

Former India captain Anjum Chopra reckons opener Smriti Mandhana’s struggles against Australian off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner hurt the team in a big way in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday, February 23.

India Women went down to Australia Women by five runs in the knockout clash played at Newlands in Cape Town. Set to chase 173, the Women in Blue lost both their openers, Mandhana (two) and Shafali Verma (nine), cheaply. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (52) and Jemimah Rodrigues (43 off 24) lifted the team, but India fell short in the end.

While India Women's vice-captain Mandhana went into the semi-final clash on the back of two consecutive fifties, Gardner held the upper hand in the match-up against the left-hander. Sharing her thoughts on Mandhana’s struggles against Gardner, Chopra said on her YouTube channel:

“Ashleigh Gardner has dismissed Smriti Mandhana four times in T20Is - the fourth instance being the semi-final. If you succumb to a bowler so often, then how can the team have hopes from you?”

VWH Portsmouth | Pray for 🇺🇦 🇹🇷 🇸🇾 @VWHPortsmouth

Semi Final 1 | Australia vs India



WICKET

Smriti Mandhana (2 runs scored)

lbw b Gardner



FALL OF WICKET

IND 15 - 2

2.2 overs



Original Call: Not Out

Call changed to 'Out', following the Review



Mandhana was trapped right in front of the stumps as she stayed on the backfoot to an arm ball from Gardner.

Analyzing Shafali’s wicket, she added that the youngster’s dismissal hinted towards a lack of homework from the Indian team. The 45-year-old elaborated:

“Shafali Verma also fell due to a misjudgment. It was umpire’s call on lbw, but she should have known that Megan Schutt would have bowled two balls outside, but would bring the third one in. Schutt has troubled Shafali in the past as well, but I couldn’t see any homework on the ground.”

Chopra believes that 173 was a gettable target had Shafali and Mandhana got India off to a solid start. She commented:

“173 was a target India could have chased because they have chased down 180 against Australia in the past. Whenever Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana give India a good start, the team performs in a different manner. But India did not get that desired start.”

After the openers perished cheaply, Yastika Bhatia was also run-out for four. A fourth-wicket stand of 69 between Harmanpreet and Rodrigues then lifted India’s hopes.

“India’s fielding was really poor” - Anjum Chopra

India Women dropped a couple of key catches in the semi-final, giving lives to Beth Mooney and Meg Lanning. Describing India’s fielding in the knockout match as poor, Chopra commented:

“If India had held on to their chances… two catches went down. There are a lot of weaknesses in the Indian team with regard to their fielding. Batting and bowling is very important, but fielding is more important than that.

“India’s fielding was really poor and those who followed the match would be aware of how India allowed Australia to reach the score that they eventually got.”

Mooney went on to top-score for Australia with 54 off 37 balls, while Lanning was unbeaten on 49* off 34.

