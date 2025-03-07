"If a tactical change needs to be done, that's the only change I will make" - Aakash Chopra on India's playing 11 for 2025 Champions Trophy final

Former India player Aakash Chopra has suggested a tactical change in the Men in Blue's playing XI for the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand. He opined that Rohit Sharma and company should consider playing Washington Sundar at Kuldeep Yadav's expense in the summit clash.

Ad

India will square off against New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Sunday, March 9. The Men in Blue have fielded four spinners in their playing XI in their last two games, with Varun Chakaravarthy added to the trio of Kuldeep, Axar Patel, and Ravindra Jadeja, who played the first two matches.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the cricketer-turned-commentator was asked whether India should replace Kuldeep with Sundar for the 2025 Champions Trophy final as the left-arm wrist spinner hasn't been at his best in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

"Why was Washington Sundar selected? That's the big question. He was selected as you would get an off-spin variation. Why do you need the off-spin variation? You need it when there are a lot of left-handers in the opposition, and which team has the most left-handers? That is Team New Zealand," he responded (3:05).

"Can you play Washington Sundar in place of Kuldeep Yadav? I think you can do that. If a tactical change needs to be done, that's the only change I will make. I will play Washington Sundar ahead of Kuldeep Yadav for this one game. It is not a slight on how Kuldeep is bowling. However, man-to-man marking, tactically and strategically, Washi can actually be a good pick," Chopra added.

Ad

Ad

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up five wickets at an average of 36.60 and an economy rate of 5.01 in four games in slightly spin-friendly conditions in Dubai in the 2025 Champions Trophy. He registered figures of 2/56 in 9.3 overs in the final Group A game against New Zealand but went wicketless in the semi-final against Australia.

"Washington Sundar's resurgence started against this team only" - Aakash Chopra on picking the off-spinner for IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy final

Washington Sundar picked up 16 wickets at an average of 14.12 in two Tests against New Zealand last year. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Washington Sundar excelled with the ball in India's 3-0 home Test series loss to New Zealand last year.

Ad

"Washington Sundar has already done well against this team, whether it was the Pune ground or the Wankhede Stadium. Washington Sundar's resurgence started against this team only. So there is a genuine, genuine question," he said.

The former India opener added that the Men in Blue lack a right-arm off-spinner in their playing XI.

"There is no hard and fast rule that you need to go with the same team. Although it's said why fix it if it ain't broken, you might feel you have Varun as a wrist spinner and two finger spinners in Axar and Jadeja, but you don't have a right-arm off-spinner, so you should play one," Chopra elaborated.

Aakash Chopra opined that New Zealand could play Devon Conway and drop a seamer to lengthen their batting in the 2025 Champions Trophy final against India. He noted that a left-handed batter might be in the middle throughout the Kiwi innings in such a scenario, thereby making Washington Sundar an even more enticing option.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news