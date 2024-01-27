“If the target is 150+, it could drift in anyone’s favor” – Pragyan Ojha on fate of India vs England 1st Test

Former India cricketer Pragyan Ojha believes that England have a decent chance of winning the opening Test against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The 37-year-old reckoned that the visitors could challenge the hosts by setting up a target of 160-170 odd in the fourth innings. With four spinners in their armory, Ojha backed Ben Stokes-led side to put the hosts under pressure in the spin-friendly conditions on Day 4.

Ojha’s comments came as the visitors extended their lead to 126 on Day 3. Ollie Pope starred with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 148 runs off 208 deliveries.

Ojha told Cricbuzz:

“No team would want to chase 160-170 runs. It’s not that easy with the way, the wicket is behaving."

The cricketer-turned-commentator continued:

"On the other hand, England will come together as a team and focus on the rays of hope to go out there and do something. If the first session goes in their favor, they can put India slightly under pressure. If the target is 150+, it could drift in anyone’s favor.”

The visitors have lost six wickets and the hosts will look to clear up the lower-order batters quickly on Day 4.

“It could be a match-defining [session]” – Pragyan Ojha as England scored 144 runs in the third session on Day 3

Pragyan Ojha has credited England as Ollie Pope stitched valuable partnerships to steer the visitors above a run rate of 4, scoring 144 runs in the last session. The 37-year-old believes that it could be a match-defining session as he said:

“The way England has batted. It could be a match-defining [session] if they continue to score because it will be difficult to bat in the fourth innings here.”

The visitors were 316/6 at the end of Day 3, with Pope and Rehan Ahmed at the crease.

Batting first, England were bundled out for 246 in 64.3 overs in the first innings. Ben Stokes top scored, with 70 off 88 balls, including three maximums and six boundaries. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja bagged three wickets for India.

In response, India took a 190-run first-innings lead against England. The hosts put up 436 as Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in their 80s. Joe Root starred with the ball for the visitors, returning with figures of 4/79, while Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed scalped two wickets apiece.

