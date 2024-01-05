"If these three play together, India can trouble any team" - Zaheer Khan on Indian pace trio

Zaheer Khan recently spoke about how India have formed a formidable pace attack consisting of proven performers like Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

Bumrah and Siraj were exceptional with the ball in the two-match Test series against South Africa, finishing with 12 and 9 wickets, respectively. Shami, on the other hand, was ruled out of the rubber due to an ankle injury.

Zaheer suggested that when the three fast bowlers play together, it is going to be an imposing challenge for the opposition. Speaking to Cricbuzz, the former cricketer said:

"We have all seen what Mohammed Shami can do. His wicket-taking strike rate is exceptional. Jasprit Bumrah is a proven match-winner, while Mohammed Siraj has also shown great improvement and progress over the years. If these three play together, India can trouble any team, irrespective of the conditions."

Siraj bagged a six-wicket haul in the first innings of the Cape Town Test, helping India bundle out South Africa for 55. Bumrah too joined the party, taking six wickets in the second innings.

"Siraj set the tone with his fantastic spell" - Zaheer Khan

Mohammed Siraj tormented the South African batters with his opening spell on Day 1 of the Cape Town Test. He ran through the batting order, picking wickets at regular intervals.

Speaking about the importance of Siraj's bowling exploits, Zaheer added:

"Mohammed Siraj's six-wicket haul in the first innings holds great significance, given the context of the series. India were 0-1 behind and had even lost the toss in the second Test. Siraj set the tone with his fantastic spell."

India chased down the 79-run target in the fourth innings with seven wickets to spare. The Men in Blue levelled the series 1-1 by claiming their first-ever Test win against South Africa in Cape Town.

It is worth mentioning that the Cape Town Test between India and South Africa was the shortest completed Test match in the game's history.

