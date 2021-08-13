If it turns a little, West Indies won’t be as dangerous: Herschelle Gibbs picks his T20 World Cup favorites 

Former South African batter Herschelle Gibbs has named India and England as two of his favorites to win the upcoming T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. Gibbs also stated that with, owing to their unpredictability, Pakistan can never be ruled out. He was, however, unsure of defending champions West Indies’ chances, particularly if the surfaces offer turn.

The 2021 T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14. The tournament was supposed to be held in India but had to be shifted due to the pandemic situation.

In an interaction with Cricket Pakistan, Gibbs was asked to pick his favorites for the T20 World Cup. He replied:

“The unpredictability of Pakistan, they are always going to be in the mix. India and England as well. A lot depends, I think, on the wickets. If it is going to turn a little bit, I don’t think the West Indies will be as dangerous as they are. They like the ball coming on to the bat and they like wickets that don’t turn. So even if there is a little bit of spin, it won’t suit the West Indies.

"So, definitely England, Pakistan, India for now. You never know, Sri Lanka or may be even Bangladesh. It all depends on how the conditions are going to be like.”

Last month, the ICC announced the groups for the 2021 T20 World Cups. England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies have been placed in Group 1 of the Super 12s and India, Pakistan, New Zealand, and Afghanistan in Group 2.

Two teams will join both the Super 12 groups from Round 1. Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands and Namibia are in Group A of Round 1 while Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman are in Group B.

Michael Vaughan had named England as the favorites for T20 World Cup

Earlier, former captain Michael Vaughan had named England as the favorites to win the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman.

Speaking during England’s limited-overs series against Pakistan at home, Vaughan was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"England have put themselves in a great position (to win the T20 World Cup) because they’ve got absolutely everything covered.”

England won the T20 World Cup in 2010 and were the runners-up in the previous edition in 2016.

