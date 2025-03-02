"If it's two different people, then great too" - Brendon McCullum drops big statement on Jos Buttler's successor as England captain after CT 2025 exit

England head coach Brendon McCullum remained tight-lipped on naming anyone as the side's next white-ball captain after Jos Buttler stepped down from the role during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. However, McCullum did not rule out the possibility of split captaincy for the England ODI and T20I sides.

England continued their dismal ODI run in the 2025 Champions Trophy, losing all three Group B games to finish at the bottom of the standings. The side had lost four consecutive bilateral ODI series coming into the tournament.

They also suffered a first-round elimination in the 2023 ODI World Cup under Buttler's captaincy.

Speaking to the Media about England's next white-ball captain after their disastrous 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, McCullum said [quoted by the ICC]:

"(We’ll) work it out over the next few weeks. (We’ll) make sure we have a good look at how the structure looks, how things are placed, and what each side needs. And if it's the same person, then great. If it's two different people, then great too. We've obviously now got a structural change which is going to take place … and then with that they'll bring some of their own ideas and want to stamp their own style on things."

He added:

"So, there'll be a natural evolution of the team. I'll get home in the next couple of days and then start to think about it, and start having some conversations with (England's cricket manager) Rob Key and the guys at the ECB about who is the right person for us."

Buttler's captaincy stint began in style, with England winning the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. However, things have gone downhill even in the shortest format, with the side suffering a hammering against India in the 2024 T20 World Cup semifinal.

"We lacked confidence" - Brendon McCullum

England were blown away by South Africa in their final 2025 Champions Trophy outing [Credit: Getty]

Brendon McCullum felt England lacked confidence throughout the 2025 Champions Trophy, culminating with an embarrassing seven-wicket defeat to South Africa in Karachi on March 1.

Having already been knocked out of the semifinal race, England were bowled out for a paltry 179 against the Proteas. Jos Buttler's final game as captain ended with South Africa completing the chase in a mere 29.1 overs.

"I felt that we lacked confidence and I thought today was another example of that. Sometimes guys are a little bit low on confidence and we don't necessarily get the output that we want and hence why you find yourself on the outside of the tournament," said McCullum.

He elaborated:

"We've got to put our hands up and acknowledge that it wasn't good enough and that's okay in sport, you don't get to be upset if you haven't played well. Sometimes it doesn't work out and you've just got to wear that as best you can and try and keep moving forward."

England finished as the only team to not open their points tally in the competition with three losses in as many games.

