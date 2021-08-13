"If Virat Kohli leaves aggression out of his game, it will make a lot of difference to his batting" - Inzamam-ul-Haq 

Former Pakistan batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq assessed Virat Kohli's stint at Lord's on the first day. The India captain failed to close out the day and was dismissed for 42 off the second new ball by Ollie Robinson.

Coming off his disappointing outing at Trent Bridge, Virat Kohli was cautious in his approach and did not look his fluent best, especially at the start of the innings. However, he began to pick up the pace and registered a vital 117-run partnership with KL Rahul for the third wicket.

Inzamam admitted it was not a typical innings from Kohli and felt he wanted to utilize the chance following his failure in the first Test. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Inzamam said:

"Virat was well set at 42 but his calibre and his style of play, he stepped out of it in this innings. His strike rate was only 39-40, despite Virat's aggression. If Virat Kohli leaves aggression out of his game, then it will make a lot of difference to his batting."

He further added that had Kohli scored at a more brisk pace, he would have gained a lot more confidence. The Indian skipper marked his highest score at the iconic venue on Day 1 of the second Test, but he is yet to register a fifty at the Home of Cricket after seven innings. Inzamam added:

"It may have been because he could not score in the first innings, he must have been trying to utilize this chance. According to me, a big player like Virat will not be affected by one or two failures. But if he plays with aggression, and plays 100 balls regularly, his score should be in the range of 65-70, which would have given him a lot more confidence."

India will aim to score 500-550 in the first innings: Inzamam-ul-Haq

After being put into bat first by England, India got into the groove after surviving a testing spell of bowling by James Anderson and Ollie Robinson with the new ball. The rest of England's bowling entourage failed to create much of an impact as India only lost three wickets on the opening day.

Inzamam feels that with the platform India now have, they should aim to score 500-550 in the first innings and possibly secure the Test by an innings as well. Inzamam added:

"India played really well, they will try to make 500-550 and put England under pressure. It does not mean England's bowling is weak, Anderson played well, took two crucial wickets, and was looking in good rhythm as well. So, England will also try to make a comeback. India will also try to win this contest by an innings."

India will start Day 2 on 276/3. KL Rahul (127*) and Ajinkya Rahane (1*) will walk out to bat for the visitors.

