"If you don't want batting from your 2 spinners against USA, you can bring in Kuldeep Yadav" - Navjot Sidhu on India's potential playing XI

Navjot Singh Sidhu reckons India should not be making any changes to their playing XI for their 2024 T20 World Cup clash against the United States of America in New York on Wednesday, June 12. However, he acknowledged that Kuldeep Yadav could be a tempting option if the Men in Blue aren't looking for batting depth against the USA.

India have fielded the same playing combination in their first two group games in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Kuldeep, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson are the four players yet to get a game.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Sidhu was asked whether India should look to experiment against the United States by giving a chance to either Jaiswal or Samson or by bringing in Kuldeep.

"There is no need for any experimentation when you have the winning habit and rhythm. If it ain't broke, don't mend it. Many times an arrow is flying and you take it on your back. There is no need for that because you have a combination," he responded.

"The biggest jigsaw is to fit the combination. Team combination is different, different blocks and you have fit those blocks. You have that combination. Yes, you can do one thing, if you don't want batting from your two spinners against USA, you can bring in Kuldeep Yadav," the former India opener added.

India have fielded three specialist seamers in Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj, as well as a seam-bowling all-rounder in Hardik Pandya, in the first two games. They have also played Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel as spin-bowling all-rounders to have depth in batting.

"It can happen that you say he can come in place of Axar" - Navjot Sidhu on Kuldeep Yadav

Axar Patel impressed with his all-round performance against Pakistan.

Navjot Sidhu noted that Kuldeep Yadav's trajectory makes him an enticing option and added that India could look to play him in place of Axar Patel.

"You (the batters) are playing balls that are coming straight but either Kuldeep or Yuzi (Yuzvendra) Chahal delivers the balls above eye level. So it can happen that you say he (Kuldeep) can come in place of Axar (Patel)," he said.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator acknowledged that Axar's impressive performance against Pakistan might put Rohit Sharma and the team management in a pleasant quandary.

"However, Axar performed splendidly in the last match. So it is a dilemma. It is very easy for the captain because it's a problem of plenty. It's a sweet predicament. India have all four aces. How will you lose?" Sidhu stated.

India are unlikely to leave out Axar from their playing XI after his all-round performance against the Men in Green. Ravindra Jadeja, who was dismissed for a golden duck in that game, might have to make way if they want to field a wrist-spinner.

