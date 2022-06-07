"If you want to smack your first or second ball for six, go for it," - Steve Smith on his new role in Australia's T20I side 

Australian middle-order batter Steve Smith opened up about his revamped role in the T20I side ahead of their three-match series against Sri Lanka, which starts on Tuesday.

Due to his exceptional strokeplay and ability against spin bowling, the Sydney-born cricketer has played the role of the anchor in the top order over the years. However, the emergence of all-rounder Mitchell Marsh at No.3 coupled with a stacked middle order, has stirred Smith's position in the batting line-up.

Claiming to have got rid of the 'Mr. Fix-It' tag with a newfound freedom to build his innings, Smith told cricket.com.au:

I'm pretty excited that tag's been taken off, to be honest with you. Diva (stand-in coach Michael di Venuto) actually told me the other day. He said 'we're getting rid of that tag, that's gone. Just go out and play freely. If you want to smack your first or second ball for six, go for it'.

He added:

"So now it's just about going out and playing freely and trusting my instincts, which I think I've done well over any format for a long time, instead of being a bit more reserved and trying not to get out, which I don't think the right way to play T20 cricket."

Steve Smith has been named in the playing XI for the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium on June 7. He is expected to bat at No.5 depending on the situation of the game.

"That's not the way I'd generally play the game" - Steve Smith

Boasting a strike rate of 125.31 across 56 T20Is in his career so far, Smith will have to ramp up his exploits coming at the heart of the middle-order.

Surrounded by the likes of pinch-hitters like Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis in the batting order, the former skipper has a tricky task at hand on the subcontinent at the moment.

Admitting that the ability to accelerate on the word go does not come naturally to him, he said:

"When I'm playing the role that I was picked to play previously, you're not as aggressive or free flowing as you could be. Then you see guys like 'Maxi' and 'Stoin' behind you and you suddenly feel pressure to turn the switch on straightaway. That's not the way I'd generally play the game,"

Steve Smith's performance is expected to be closely looked at, with Australia looking to forge a squad for the 2022 T20 World Cup in an attempt to defend their title at home.

