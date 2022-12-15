"If there is a way to rattle him, expose that" - Dinesh Karthik on Mohammed Siraj's heated exchange with Litton Das on Day 2 

Dinesh Karthik has lauded Mohammed Siraj for dismissing Litton Das following their heated exchange on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test between India and Bangladesh on Thursday, December 15.

During a discussion on Cricbuzz, Karthik mentioned that Siraj, with the war of words, was able to affect Litton's concentration. He noted that the fast bowler would be delighted as he was able to get the batter out on the very next ball.

Karthik remarked:

"That kind of gamesmanship is what we all want. We all enjoy seeing it. As a bowler, it is important for you to understand the batter's temperament, and, if there is a way to rattle him, expose that and use it to your advantage.

"Siraj is someone who can chirp and who can come at you with aggression. If you are able to get a dismissal like that after speaking to a batter, it feels really good."

Siraj was spotted saying something to Litton after the latter dabbed one of his deliveries to short point. The Bangladeshi batter retaliated by sarcastically asking the bowler to repeat what he had just said.

Ultimately, Siraj had the last laugh, rattling Litton's stumps on the ensuing delivery. The pacer was pumped up with the dismissal, mocking the batter while celebrating the wicket. The right-handed batter had to depart after scoring 24 runs off 30 balls.

Karthik opined that Siraj has emerged as a force to be reckoned with in Test cricket. He highlighted how the seamer has the ability to provide his side with crucial breakthroughs even on batting-friendly tracks. He added:

"His strongest format in many ways is Test cricket. Even while playing for India A, he used to pick up wickets by the bunch, and on flat wickets as well. What I really like about him is his ability to get good batters out on flat wickets. That requires a lot of skill."

Siraj was the pick of the Indian pacers on Day 2 of the first Test. The right-armer conceded just 14 runs from his nine overs and bagged three scalps.

"If India are bowling less than 60 overs, they should definitely enforce the follow-on" - Dinesh Karthik

During the discussion, Dinesh Karthik suggested that the KL Rahul-side should only consider enforcing the follow-on if they are able to bundle out Bangladesh within 60 overs.

He mentioned that if India aren't able to take the remaining two wickets early in the morning session on Day 3, they should avoid going for the follow-on and instead bat for the second time.

Karthik explained:

"If India are bowling less than 60 overs, they should definitely enforce the follow-on. If they go with medium pacers in the morning sessions, and if wickets haven't fallen, then it would make sense for them to bat again. But if they start with spinners and bowl them out, then they easily have 10-12 overs from their pacers for the new innings."

KL Rahul and Co. find themselves in a dominant position at stumps on Day 2. Bangladesh are reeling at 133/8 and are still 271 runs behind India's total of 404.

