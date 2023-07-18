"If the weather is what it is predicted to be, we might have to" - Ben Stokes hints at aggressive cricket in Old Trafford Ashes Test

England Test captain Ben Stokes has indicated that they will go harder in the 4th Ashes Test, given that the weather conditions in Manchester are likely to impact their chances of winning. Stokes also promised to keep going harder regardless of the results.

England face a must-win game in Manchester after pulling one back at Headingley to make the series 2-1. The final Test at the Kennington Oval also looms as a must-win contest as England hope to repeat Australia's 1936-37 feat of winning despite being 0-2 down.

Speaking at a pre-game press conference, Stokes said they might have to play aggressively if the weather conditions are as per predictions. As quoted by Sky Sports, the 32-year-old claimed:

"It might bring more out of us again knowing we might have to push the game on more than we normally do. We'll have to wait and see. If the weather is what it is predicted to be, we might have to."

The seam-bowling all-rounder revealed that he takes pride in people praising England's style of cricket and elaborated:

"It's definitely been noticeable when we go out in groups, whether it be for coffees or on the golf course, we have people coming up to us and take a moment to say how much they've enjoyed this Ashes series in particular and making comments about friends or family who hadn't had an interest in cricket until now."

Stokes declared that the result is not the most critical thing his side are after and backed their process to achieve their goals. He also revealed that England won't change their style of playing regardless of the result of the Ashes.

"I've always said the result is not the most important thing. The way in which we play our cricket and take the game on to get the best out of us as a team and individuals is my main thing, because if we do play good cricket, the results will work out themselves. We're desperate to win the series and this game, but regardless of where we are at the end of the Oval Test match, this whole period of the way we've been playing isn't going to stop there."

England's attacking approach hasn't brought them the desired results in this series. Former cricketers like Michael Vaughan and Geoffrey Boycott have lamented the reckless batting in the first two Tests which resulted in close losses.

"He's excited, back here at Old Trafford" - Ben Stokes on James Anderson

James Anderson. (Image Credits: Getty)

With England recalling James Anderson for the Old Trafford Test, Stokes has backed the veteran to deliver after two disappointing outings. He reckons Anderson's role has been vital, even if he hasn't been taking as many wickets as usual.

"He's excited, back here at Old Trafford, bowling at the end named after him. I think when you've been as quality a performer like Jimmy has for the last 10 years, he'll be disappointed he hasn't contributed to the team like he normally does. But what I did say to him was, even if you aren't taking wickets, think of the pressure you're putting on the opposition and the wickets we take from the partnerships you're bowling in."

The 40-year-old has managed only three wickets in two Tests this series at an average of 75.33.