"If there is a wrist-spinner, India must utilize it" - Wasim Jaffer urges hosts to stick with Yuzvendra Chahal for third T20I against New Zealand

Former Indian Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer reckons the Men in Blue should persist with Yuzvendra Chahal instead of bringing back Umran Malik for the third T20I against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 1). Jaffer also stated that Malik must learn some variations to succeed in T20 cricket.

Chahal, who replaced Malik in the second T20I against New Zealand in Lucknow, bowled a terrific spell. The 32-year-old bagged figures of 2-1-4-1 after Hardik Pandya tossed him the ball in the third over of the innings. He struck in his first over, dismissing Finn Allen.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Timeout, the 44-year-old opined that the Kiwi's struggles against spinners bode well for Chahal in Ahmedabad. He said:

"It would be better to have Yuzvendra Chahal as New Zealand struggle against spinners and if there is a wrist-spinner, India must utilize it. As I mentioned previously, Umran Malik struggles in T20 cricket. He is yet to learn the variations needed to succeed in this format. So, in that way, Chahal is a better option."

When asked whether Rahul Tripathi should continue to play his natural game, Jaffer backed it and is not too concerned about his recent struggles. However, he believes there is room for Prithvi Shaw in the line-up, saying:

"He should play the way he does. You don't want the run rate to keep increasing and you shouldn't suppress your attacking instincts. We have seen before that he plays spin well. But the margin is slightly towards the bowlers on pitches like these.

"So, I wouldn't worry too much. If India consider a change, maybe Prithvi Shaw could come in for Shubman Gill because he is in a good form and is better suited for T20 cricket. But otherwise, I'm not concerned a lot about Ishan Kishan and Rahul Tripathi."

Tripathi made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in Pune, scoring five runs. He redeemed himself in the next game by blasting a 16-ball 35 in Rajkot. Tripathi, though, has only managed 0 and 13 in the first two T20Is against the Kiwis.

"We have to be a little sympathetic" - Wasim Jaffer on Indian batters' struggles

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav carried India to a nervy win in the second T20I. (Credits: Twitter)

Reflecting on the Indian batters failing to compile big scores, Jaffer stated that the pitches haven't been batting-friendly. He explained:

"We have to be a little sympathetic, given how the pitches have played. So, it's challenging to play your shots freely. The way the pitch was spinning and you are chasing a total, whether you consider the first or second game, it's not easy. Especially the way New Zealand have bowled. Hence, we have to back the batters a bit as the conditions weren't so friendly."

India have already swept the ODI series 3-0. They leveled the three-game T20 series in Lucknow in a low-scoring affair, restricting New Zealand to 99.

Poll : 0 votes