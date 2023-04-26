Iftikhar Ahmed and Mark Chapman make significant gains in latest ICC T20I rankings, Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot

Iftikhar Ahmed has become the third highest-ranked Pakistan batter in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters after his exploits in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

This came as the right-handed batter amassed 129 runs at a strike rate of 195.45, including a half-century against the Blackcaps. The 32-year-old has jumped six spots to 38th, only behind Babar Azam (third) and Mohammad Rizwan (second).

Iftikhar Ahmed, what a fightback - 60 runs from just 24 balls but lost the match by 4 runs. Pakistan 92 for 7 from 15 overs while chasing 164 runs in the 3rd T20 then: 16th over - 16 runs.17th over - 10 runs.18th over - 23 runs.19th over - 8 runs.20th over - 10 runs.Iftikhar Ahmed, what a fightback - 60 runs from just 24 balls but lost the match by 4 runs. https://t.co/xbaeGDOX5M

New Zealand's Mark Chapman also made significant gains, rising 48 spots to 35th in the latest ICC T20I rankings. The 28-year-old emerged as the Player of the Series after scoring 290 runs in five games at a strike rate of 165.71, including a hundred and a couple of half-centuries. Besides Chapman, Chad Bowes has also moved 82 places to 118th in the batting rankings.

New Zealand’s Ish Sodhi moved two spots to 14th in the bowling rankings.

Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has moved up on all three lists. The 34-year-old scalped eight wickets and scored 52 runs in the T20I series versus the Kiwis. He rose 44 places to 24th among all-rounders.

Suryakumar Yadav retains the No.1 spot in the latest ICC T20I rankings for batters

Suryakumar Yadav continued to lead the ICC T20I rankings for batters with 95 points gap against Mohammad Rizwan (811) at the top.

The right-handed batter amassed 267 runs at a strike rate of 152.57, including a ton during the T20I series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The 32-year-old is the only Indian on the top 10 list for batters in T20Is.

Hardik Pandya, who guided India to series wins against Blackcaps and Lankans, is the other Indian in the top 10 list of all-rounders. He is placed second with 25 ranking points, just behind Bangladesh T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan. The 29-year-old scalped seven wickets and scored 111 runs during the T20I series against the Kiwis and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane has moved one spot to 22nd among bowlers in the latest ICC ODI rankings. Kushal Malla surged 35 places to 110th in the batting rankings. Oman’s Zeeshan Maqsood moved two spots to 49th in the bowling rankings.

