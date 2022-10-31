"Ignoring him for no reason" - Fans unhappy with Prithvi Shaw's non-selection for Team India's New Zealand and Bangladesh series

Indian opening batter Prithvi Shaw was once again overlooked by the national selectors as he failed to make it to India's squad for their upcoming tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for both tours on Monday, October 31. While several senior players, including skipper Rohit Sharma, were rested for the white-ball series against New Zealand, Shaw still couldn't earn a spot.

The talented youngster has showcased impressive form in domestic cricket this year. However, he has been absent from the national team for over a year now. The consistent snubs have irked many fans, with many taking to social media to slam the team management for ignoring Shaw yet again.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Feel for Prithvi Shaw.



India announced 3 white ball squads today, in which two - all the seniors were rested but no space for a guy who has proven & made huge impact in domestic cricket.



I don't know what he has to do more to play in the Indian team. Feel for Prithvi Shaw.India announced 3 white ball squads today, in which two - all the seniors were rested but no space for a guy who has proven & made huge impact in domestic cricket. I don't know what he has to do more to play in the Indian team.

RohanSantosh @RohanSantosh2 @BCCI Why no prithvi shaw in limited over squad ? @BCCI Why no prithvi shaw in limited over squad ?

Hydroxyzine @DrPatil_kishore Prithvi shaw's ignorance from recent squads is really poor from chetan sharma... He is the guy who is smashing bowlers in domestic circuit.. Still has to wait why gill over shaw in T20is Prithvi shaw's ignorance from recent squads is really poor from chetan sharma... He is the guy who is smashing bowlers in domestic circuit.. Still has to wait why gill over shaw in T20is

V @Criclover_V @BCCI Prithvi Shaw should migrate to Ireland or West Indies before these BCCI selectors ruin his career @BCCI Prithvi Shaw should migrate to Ireland or West Indies before these BCCI selectors ruin his career 😭

Anubhav Pandey @Anubhav12475119

#PrithviShaw #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam No Prithvi Shaw even after having one of the best List A records No Prithvi Shaw even after having one of the best List A records#PrithviShaw #BCCI #IndianCricketTeam

Saahil Sharma @faahil BCCI @BCCI Squad for NZ T20Is:



Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. Squad for NZ T20Is:Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik. Prithvi Shaw to Chetan Sharma twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… Prithvi Shaw to Chetan Sharma twitter.com/BCCI/status/15… https://t.co/sGW4Kdtjru

Jᴀʏ @iBeingJaySingh Prithvi Shaw ke saath itna injustice kyun ho rha Prithvi Shaw ke saath itna injustice kyun ho rha

LALIT KASHYAP @DntWorryUCanDo @BCCI You guys are ruining Prithvi Shaw career ,he is proving himself in every situation but you are ignoring him for no reason @BCCI You guys are ruining Prithvi Shaw career ,he is proving himself in every situation but you are ignoring him for no reason

Angulimal @Angulimal4 @mufaddal_vohra Still no place for Prithvi Shaw? Selection purely based on politics. @mufaddal_vohra Still no place for Prithvi Shaw? Selection purely based on politics.

feryy @ffspari Prithvi Shaw deserved a chance. The guy has performed so well in SMAT still the way selectors didn't consider him is sad. Prithvi Shaw deserved a chance. The guy has performed so well in SMAT still the way selectors didn't consider him is sad.

Notably, Shaw has showcased impressive form in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022. The Mumbai captain has mustered 285 runs from seven games, including a century and a half-century, and has a fantastic average of 47.50 to his name.

His last appearance in international cricket dates back to July 2021. His fitness could be a reason why the selectors have ignored him of late. The 22-year-old had failed a Yo-Yo test ahead of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

However, he performed decently in the cash-rich league, scoring 283 runs in 10 appearances. Shaw will be aiming to continue piling on runs in the IPL and domestic cricket as he looks to make a comeback into the Indian team.

"He will definitely get his chance with the way he has been batting" - BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma on Prithvi Shaw

Meanwhile, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has revealed that Prithvi Shaw will get an opportunity soon, considering his stellar performances with the bat this season.

Speaking at a virtual press conference on Monday, Sharma claimed that the selectors are in touch with the opening batter. Justifying Shaw's non-selection, he mentioned that there are a few guys who deserve a chance ahead of the Mumbai batter as they have been performing well.

He explained:

"We basically are looking at Prithvi and we are in touch with him. He is doing very well, there is nothing wrong with him at all. We have to look at the setup in terms of players who have been playing before him, the guys who are performing are getting their chances. He will definitely get his chance with the way he has been batting. Selectors are in constant touch with him."

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs against New Zealand in November. Hardik Pandya will lead the team in the T20I rubber, while Shikhar Dhawan has been named the skipper for the 50-over matches.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma will return to lead India for the subsequent tour of Bangladesh in December. India and Bangladesh will lock horns in three ODIs and two Test matches.

Here's India's squad for the New Zealand and Bangladesh series:

Squad for New Zealand T20Is: Hardik Pandya (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Surya Kumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

Squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, W Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

Squad for Bangladesh Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

