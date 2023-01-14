ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Match 1

The Dubai Capitals on Friday, January 13, defeated the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders by 73 runs in Match No. 1 of the International League (ILT20) 2023 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With the win, the Capitals went to the top of the points table with a net run rate of 3.65.

The Knights, in the meantime, have plenty of work to do in their coming ILT20 matches. Not only do they need to open their accounts, but they also have to improve their net run rate, which is currently at -3.65.

Capitals thump Knight Riders in ILT20 opener

After being put in to bat first, the Capitals put up a decent score of 187/6 on the board. Robin Uthappa and Joe Root laid the platform with a 35-run stand for the opening wicket. After 12 overs, the Capitals found themselves in a bit of trouble with their score at 84 for three.

Even as Root scored 26 with two fours and as many sixes, Uthappa raced to a 33-ball knock of 43 with three fours and two sixes. Bhanuka Rajapaksa flattered to deceive, but skipper Rovman Powell used the long handle to good effect and scored 48 off 29 with three fours and as many sixes.

Historical victory for Dubai Capitals! #DubaiCapitals First win | First match | First SeasonHistorical victory for Dubai Capitals! #CapitalsUniverse First win | First match | First Season Historical victory for Dubai Capitals! #CapitalsUniverse #DubaiCapitals https://t.co/SGZzDdNOaW

Sikandar Raza, who recently played for the Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), hit one four and two sixes in his 17-ball 26. In the end, Ravi Bopara and Isuru Udana played handy cameos to take their team’s score past the 180-run mark.

The Knight Riders got off to a shaky start as Colin Ingram didn’t disturb the scorers much. Soon after, Brandon King also bit the dust. Zawar Farid found the going tough as well before Powell induced a false stroke from him. Paul Stirling, in the meantime, brought up his half-century off 36 balls.

However, he couldn’t carry on and got out after scoring 54 off 38 with five fours and two sixes. The Knights lost half their side after Raza sent back Narine, who tried to go downtown. Once Russell got out, the writing was on the wall for the Knights in the first ILT20 match.

