ILT20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Match 8

The Gulf Giants, led by James Vince, moved to the top of the points table in the ongoing edition of the ILT20 after they defeated the Dubai Capitals by 101 runs on Thursday, January 19 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Giants have won all three of their matches and have a net run rate of +2.715.

The Dubai Capitals remain in fourth spot in the points table after their defeat against the Gulf Giants. As a result of the heavy loss, their net run rate has dipped to -0.618. They only have two points on the board, which came after their first game against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Gulf Giants thump the Dubai Capitals in ILT20 2023

After being put in to bat first, the Giants racked up a massive score of 181 for the loss of six wickets. Opening batter James Vince scored his third fifty in a row in the tournament. He scored 76 runs off 48 balls with the help of four fours and as many sixes.

Shimron Hetmyer provided a late flurry of boundaries as he smashed 37 off 19 balls with two fours and three sixes. Liam Dawson applied the finishing touches to the Gulf Giants' innings with his 18 off 13 balls. Isuru Udana and Akif Raja picked up two wickets apiece for the Dubai Capitals.

The Capitals lost wickets at regular intervals and were never in contention to chase down the target set by the Giants. Joe Root and Dasun Shanaka scored 20 and 23 runs respectively, but couldn't convert their starts to give the Capitals a chance of winning. The team eventually folded with only 80 runs on the board after 14.3 overs.

Chris Jordan and David Wiese picked up three wickets each for the Giants. Wiese finished with stupendous bowling figures of 2-0-3-3. Richard Gleeson got the all-important wicket of Robin Uthappa and also dismissed Udana.

Sanchit Sharma and Rehan Ahmed picked up one wicket each for the Giants. It will be interesting to see how the Capitals bounce back after a heavy defeat.

