Imam-ul-Haq gets injured after fielder’s throw goes through helmet grill and hits his face in NZ vs PAK 2025 3rd ODI [Watch]

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq retired hurt during the third ODI against New Zealand as he suffered an injury to his face. The match took place at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Saturday, April 4.
The incident occurred in the third over of the innings bowled by right-arm speedster Will O'Rourke, who delivered a length ball on off-stump. The left-hander ran off for a quick single after nudging the ball; however, the throw from the fielder hit Imam's helmet and went through the grill to hit the southpaw's jaw. He immediately removed the helmet and went down on his haunches in visible pain.
Watch the video here:
At the time, the opener was yet to get off the mark and although completing the run, he couldn't resume batting and walked back to the dressing room.
Imam-ul-Haq unable to return to field as Pakistan suffer 3-0 whitewash
With the injury seemingly serious, Imam was unable to return to bat and Pakistan fell 43 runs short of New Zealand's 264. With rain reducing the contest to 42 overs, visiting skipper Muhammad Rizwan put the hosts into bat. Rhys Mariu (58) and captain Michael Bracewell (59) scored fifties, while Henry Nicholls (31), Daryl Mitchell (43) and Tim Seifert (26) made useful contributions to New Zealand's total.
In response, the biggest partnership for Pakistan was between Babar Azam (50) and Abdullah Shafique (33) as the pair added 68 off 83 deliveries. Rizwan managed 37 runs off 32 balls but the remaining batters failed to contribute match-winning hands and the visitors were eventually bowled out for 221 in 40 overs.
Ben Sears starred for the Black Caps with the ball, with his figures reading 9-0-34-5. It capped a woeful tour for Pakistan as they won only one game out of three ODIs and five T20Is.
