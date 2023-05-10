Imam-ul-Haq jumps ahead of Shubman Gill in ICC ODI Rankings; Babar Azam retains number 1 position

Imam-ul-Haq attained the fourth position in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters. The Pakistan opener has moved ahead of India's Shubman Gill in the updated rankings. Meanwhile, Babar Azam continues to be the top-ranked batter in the 50-over format.

Imam-ul-Haq has joined Babar Azam in the Top 4 of the rankings along with their compatriot Fakhar Zaman, who is in the third position. South African middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen is the only non-Pakistan player present in the Top 4 of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters.

Shubman Gill has slipped to the fifth spot courtesy of Imam's rise. Gill has 738 rating points to his name while Imam has 745 rating points. Imam was in action against New Zealand recently, where he registered two half-centuries, including a 90-run knock in the final ODI.

There were no other changes in the Top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. David Warner, Virat Kohli, Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith hold the sixth to 10th positions, respectively.

Imam-ul-Haq was not the only Pakistan player to gain in ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan recently recorded a 4-1 series win against New Zealand at home. Imam-ul-Haq was one of the top run-getters in the series, with 174 runs in three innings. His consistent performances helped him move from fifth to fourth place in the ICC ODI Rankings.

Imam's teammate Haris Rauf also improved his position. The right-arm pacer was the highest wicket-taker in the series, having scalped nine wickets in five matches. Rauf's best figures in the series were 4/78.

His nine wickets have helped him enter the Top 50 of the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers. Rauf jumped nine positions to attain the 42nd position. Mohammad Wasim bagged six wickets in three matches for Pakistan and entered the Top 100. He holds the 69th place in the latest rankings.

Poll : 0 votes