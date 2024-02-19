IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs India, Match 6

A total of six matches were played in the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Monday, February 19.

Australia Over-40s defeated the USA Over-40s by nine wickets after chasing down the target of 170 runs. Canada Over-40s chased down the target of 254 runs in 43.3 overs against Namibia Over-40s with three wickets in hand. South Africa Over-40s won their match against Wales Over-40s by eight wickets.

Sri Lanka's Over-40s won the match against the UAE Over-40s by five wickets. India's Over-40s were bundled out for 160 runs against New Zealand Over-40s while chasing the target of 263 runs and lost the match by 103 runs.

England Over-40s defeated Zimbabwe Over-40s by five wickets in 35.1 overs. South Africa Over 40s chased the target of 120 runs against Wales Over 40s with eight wickets in hand.

Australia, England, Canada are in the first three places in Group A after winning their matches on the first day. Namibia, Zimbabwe, and the USA are in the last three positions.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 AUSTRALIA OVER-40S 1 1 0 0 0 2 1.6413 2 ENGLAND OVER-40S 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.9827 3 CANADA OVER-40S 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.2398 4 NAMIBIA OVER-40S 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.2398 5 ZIMBABWE OVER-40S 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.9827 6 USA OVER-40S 1 0 1 0 0 0 -1.6413

South Africa, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka finished the first day in the first three places in Group B. The UAE, India, and Wales are in the bottom three positions after losing their respective matches.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 SOUTH AFRICA OVER-40S 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.5105 2 NEW ZEALAND OVER-40S 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.2889 3 SRI LANKA OVER-40S 1 1 0 0 0 2 0.9357 4 UAE OVER-40S 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.9357 5 INDIA OVER-40S 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.2889 6 WALES OVER-40S 1 0 1 0 0 0 -2.5105

New Zealand dominates India as Farhan Mirza's five-wicket haul decimates the batting lineup

The USA won the toss against Australia and elected to bat. They were bundled out for 169 runs in 45 overs. Cos Beadle scored 88 runs off 90 deliveries and helped Australia win the match by nine wickets in 31.3 overs.

Canada elected to bowl after winning the toss against Nambia, who posted a total of 253 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Nicolaas Buys remained unbeaten on 99 runs off 105 deliveries for Namibia and was the highest scorer. Vinay Devisetty scored 103 runs off 94 deliveries for Canada as they chased down the target of 254 runs in 43.3 overs.

Sri Lanka opted to bowl against the UAE after winning the toss. The UAE were all out on a score of 216 runs in 44.2 overs. Sri Lanka chased down the target of 217 runs in just 37.5 overs with five wickets in hand.

New Zealand elected to bat against India and posted a total of 263 runs in 45 overs. India, in reply, could make only 160 runs and lost the match by 103 runs. Farhan Mirza of New Zealand picked five wickets and won the Player of the Match award.

South Africa won the toss against Wales and elected to bowl. Wales could score only 119 runs before getting bundled out in 43.5 overs. South Africa crossed the line in the 24th over and won the match by eight wickets.

Zimbabwe elected to bat against England and made only 149 runs. England chased down the target of 150 runs in 35.1 overs with five wickets in hand. Nick Compton scored 54 runs off 83 deliveries for England and won the Player of the Match award.

