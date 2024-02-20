IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Wales vs New Zealand, Match 12

The IMC Over-40’s Cricket World Cup 2024 witnessed six encounters on February 20, Tuesday.

In the first game of the day, the Canada Over-40s successfully defended a total of 230 runs, winning their contest against the Zimbabwe Over-40s by two runs. The second match saw the England Over-40s register a comprehensive 97-run victory over the USA Over-40s.

Australia's Over-40s demolished the Namibia Over-40s by 145 runs in the third fixture of the day. Meanwhile, after a disappointing loss against the Kiwis, the India Over 40s side put together an impressive performance. They rattled the UAE Over 40s by a healthy margin of 83 runs.

Home team South Africa Over-40s and New Zealand Over-40s rounded off the 5th and 6th games of the day. They beat Sri Lanka's Over-40s and Wales' Over-40s, respectively.

The Australia Over-40s team has made a blistering start at the IMC Cricket World Cup, emerging as the undisputed leader of Group A. With convincing victories in both their matches so far, the Aussies have accumulated four points, with an impressive NRR of 4.5502.

Hot on their heels are the England Over-40s and Canada Over-40s teams. They have also secured four points each with two wins apiece, occupying the 2nd and 3rd spots, respectively.

In stark contrast, the Zimbabwe Over-40s, USA Over-40s, and Namibia Over-40s teams find themselves languishing at the bottom of the group standings. They have failed to register a single victory thus far.

The New Zealand Over-40s and South Africa Over-40s teams have taken the early lead in Group B of the IMC Cricket World Cup. They have secured four points from their opening two matches. The Kiwis hold a slight edge with a superior net run rate of 3.4889, while the South Africans are close behind with a net run rate of 1.44.

Here’s a look at the updated Group B standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 NEW ZEALAND OVER-40S 2 2 0 0 0 4 3.4889 2 SOUTH AFRICA OVER-40S 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.44 3 SRI LANKA OVER-40S 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.1268 4 INDIA OVER-40S 2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.2222 5 UAE OVER-40S 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.388 6 WALES OVER-40S 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.5105

In a tightly contested group, Sri Lanka Over-40s and India Over-40s find themselves locked in a battle for the third spot. They have won one match and lost one, accumulating two points apiece. The Sri Lankans currently enjoy a slender advantage with a net run rate of 0.1268, compared to India's -0.2222.

Here’s a look at the updated Group A standings:

Ranks Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR PTS NRR 1 AUSTRALIA OVER-40S 2 2 0 0 0 4 4.5502 2 ENGLAND OVER-40S 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.6642 3 CANADA OVER-40S 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.1358 4 ZIMBABWE OVER-40S 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.5637 5 USA OVER-40S 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.9379 6 NAMIBIA OVER-40S 2 0 2 0 0 0 -4.8239

The UAE Over-40s and Wales Over-40s teams have endured winless starts to their campaigns, both failing to open their accounts after two matches.

New Zealand crushed Wales by a mammoth 211 runs

Electing to bat first, the Kiwi batters amassed a formidable total of 376 runs in their allotted overs. Opener Hardeep Singh laid the foundation with a blistering 137 off just 112 deliveries, smashing 19 boundaries and two sixes. Greg Johnson complemented him perfectly, scoring a patient 100 off 109 balls, laced with six fours and a six.

In reply, the Welsh batting lineup crumbled under the sustained pressure exerted by the Kiwi bowlers. Wales were eventually bundled out for a paltry 165, handing New Zealand a comprehensive 211-run victory in their opening clash.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, India's innings were built around a solid 72 from Iqbal Khan. He anchored the innings well with his 82-ball stay at the crease. Jeetinder Diwan's cameo of 32 off 22 balls towards the end propelled India to a formidable total of 256/6 in their allotted 45 overs.

In reply, the UAE got off to a disastrous start. However, Sudheesh Sobhana took the attack to the Indian bowlers, scoring a blistering 98 off 106 balls. The UAE batting lineup folded for 173 in the 37th over, handing India a commanding 83-run victory.

Jigar Mehta was the wrecker-in-chief for India, claiming four crucial wickets, while Yogesh Dicholkar and Fakir Dungaria chipped in with three wickets apiece.

