IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs Wales (Updated) ft. Hardeep Singh and Jigar Mehta

A total of six matches were played in round two of the IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 on Tuesday.

Canada Over-40s won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe Over-40s in the seventh match of the tournament. Canada posted a total of 230 runs for the loss of eight wickets. In reply, Zimbabwe could manage 228 runs for the loss of nine wickets, losing the match by a mere margin of two runs.

Meanwhile, the England Over-40s elected to bat first after winning the toss against the USA Over-40s and scored 263 runs for the loss of five wickets. The USA were then bundled out for 166 runs and lost the match by 97 runs.

Australia Over-40s, on the other hand, decided to bat first against Namibia Over-40s. The Aussies scored 319 runs for the loss of four wickets in 45 overs. Namibia were bundled out for 174 runs and lost the match by 145 runs.

India Over-40s elected to bat against the UAE Over-40s. The Indians made 256 runs for the loss of six wickets. The UAE were bundled out for 173 runs in 36.1 overs and lost the match by 83 runs. Jigar Mehta was the pick of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 19 runs in 8.1 overs.

South Africa Over-40s opted to bowl against Sri Lanka Over-40s. Sri Lanka could make only 182 runs in 41.2 overs. South Africa reached the target of 183 runs in 40.3 overs with four wickets in hand.

New Zealand Over-40s elected to bat in the 12th match against Wales Over-40s. Hardeep Singh made 137 runs off 112 deliveries and helped New Zealand post a total of 376 runs for the loss of three wickets. In reply, Wales were bundled out for 165 runs and lost the match by 211 runs.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave SR 50 100 4s 6s 1 Hardeep Singh 2 2 0 194 137 97 115.48 1 1 26 2 2 Sudheesh Sobhana 2 2 0 153 98 76.5 82.26 2 0 17 2 3 Vinay Devisetty 2 2 1 146 103 146 96.69 0 1 17 0 4 Ben Rapson 2 2 0 133 77 66.5 144.57 2 0 7 9 5 Duane Viljoen 2 2 1 119 87 119 104.39 1 0 12 5 6 Jignesh Desai 2 2 0 113 73 56.5 75.33 1 0 10 1 7 Iqbal Khan 2 2 0 112 72 56 76.19 1 0 7 1 8 Sajit Gill 2 2 0 111 68 55.5 78.17 1 0 8 2 9 Luke Jackson 2 1 1 108 108 -- 103.85 0 1 6 3 10 Nicolaas Buys 2 2 1 107 99 107 81.68 1 0 10 5

Hardeep Singh has jumped to first place from eighth and has amassed 194 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 115.48.

Sudheesh Sobhana has jumped to second place with 153 runs at an average of 76.50 in two matches.

Vinay Devisetty has slipped to third position from first. He has 146 runs to his name at a strike rate of 96.69 in two matches.

Ben Rapson has jumped to fourth place with 133 runs at an average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 144.57 in two matches.

Duane Viljoen has moved to fifth place with 119 runs in two matches at an average of 119.

IMC Over-40s Cricket World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Farhan Mirza 2 2 16 60 8 7.5 3.75 12 0 1 2 Yogesh Dicholkar 2 2 15 53 7 7.57 3.53 1/11 1 0 3 Fakir Dungaria 2 2 15 77 7 11 5.13 12.9 1 0 4 Lundi Mbane 2 2 14.2 29 5 5.8 2.02 17.2 1 0 5 Nissanka Herath 2 2 18 47 5 9.4 2.61 1/20 1 0 6 Scott Jarvis 2 2 16 63 5 12.6 3.94 1/18 0 0 7 Darren Stevens 2 2 12 38 4 9.5 3.17 18 1 0 8 Jigar Mehta 2 2 14.1 53 4 13.25 3.74 1/20 1 0 9 Shailesh Patel 2 2 16 63 4 15.75 3.94 24 0 0 10 Simon Seager 2 2 18 85 4 21.25 4.72 27 1 0

Farhan Mirza is still the leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in two matches at an average of 7.50.

Yogesh Dicholkar has moved to second place from third and has picked up seven wickets in two matches.

Fakir Dungaria has jumped to third place from fourth with seven wickets to his name in two matches.

Lundi Mbane, meanwhile, has jumped to fourth place with five wickets at an average of 5.80 in two matches.

Nissanka Herath has slipped to fifth place from second. He has taken five wickets in two innings at an average of 9.40.

Jigar Mehta was the most economical bowler in round two and is in eighth place. He has picked up four wickets in two matches at an average of 13.25.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App