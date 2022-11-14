"Impact of spinners in middle-overs can't be compared" - Mohammad Kaif hails Adil Rashid's performance in the T20 World Cup final

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes leg-spinner Adil Rashid played a crucial role in England's T20 World Cup triumph in the final against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday. Rashid gave away just 22 runs in his four overs and also picked up the big wickets of Mohammad Haris and Babar Azam.

Kaif was particularly impressed with the way Rashid picked up Babar's wicket, as the latter tried to play a risk-free shot but could only lob it straight back to the bowler. The former cricketer also pointed out how the leggie picking up Suryakumar Yadav's wicket impacted the semifinal against India.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, here's what Mohammad Kaif had to say about Adil Rashid's performance and impact:

"Don't look at the runs Rashid gave away or the wickets he takes. Look at the impact. He got a set batter in Babar Azam out, who was just looking to take a single. Against India too he picked just one wicket, but that was Suryakumar Yadav. You had to get him out to win the game because he is in such form. So the impact of spinners in middle-overs can't be compared to anything else."

Robin Uthappa on the importance of Adil Rashid bowling dot balls

Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa, who was also present on the panel, spoke about how Adil Rashid didn't let the opposition keep the scoreboard ticking in the middle overs.

Uthappa feels that the dot balls increased the pressure on the batters to break free and other bowlers also picked up wickets due to the pressure created by Rashid. He stated:

"The way he (Rashid) varied his pace was brilliant. Even on the small ground in Adelaide he bowled really well. The main job of a bowler bowling in the middle-overs is to accumulate dot balls and create pressure and that's exactly what he did."

