"Important to block it out and stay close with the people around me" - Ollie Pope on criticism around his poor form amid England's winning run

England stand-in Test captain Ollie Pope understands he has been well short of runs despite tasting a series win over Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter feels losing and regaining form are part of the game but will try to block out all the noise.

The Surrey batter has managed scores of 6, 6, 1, and 17 since captaincy duties fell on his lap. The 26-year-old now averages only 34 in 48 Tests and will look to get back among the runs in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka.

After the 190-run win over Sri Lanka at Lord's on September 1, Pope recalled how Ben Stokes said that the eyes will be a lot more on him as captain. As quoted by BBC, he elaborated:

"That’s the way cricket is sometimes - form comes and goes. The best players are the ones who can draw a line under it. Hopefully, I can put a score together.

"Chatting to Stokesy before this series, when you’re captain you attract a lot more. It’s important to block it out and stay close with the people around me. There are a lot of voices, a lot of guys who want to have their say, past cricketers as well. That’s completely fine. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.”

Amid the Lord's Test against Sri Lanka, former England skipper Michael Vaughan said he was strongly against the idea of Pope leading the side. He instead endorsed Harry Brook for the role.

"We've played some really good cricket throughout this summer" - Ollie Pope

Pope hopes to round off the summer with another Test win to make it six out of six, adding:

"It would be a pretty cool thing to look back on after a summer of six Tests and having won them all, if we can do it. We've played some really good cricket throughout this summer after a tough winter away in India. To get used to winning games back to back is really pleasing for us.”

The third and final Test against Sri Lanka begins on September 6 at The Oval.

