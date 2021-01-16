Important to go out and do it myself: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root score his 18th Test hundred after a long wait, and he believes it was important for him to make a statement with the bat. The milestone took some time to come, but it has taken England to a commanding position in the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Joe Root’s last hundred came in December 2019 – a double ton at Hamilton, after which he went 15 innings without a century. Batting on 168 at the end of the second day, Joe Root completed his double hundred after play resumed earlier in the day. In the process, he helped take his team's lead close to 300.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Joe Root said:

“I’m extremely pleased, I did a lot of talking before the game, and ahead of this year, I thought it was really important to go out there and do it myself.

“It felt like a long time coming, and now I’ve got to build on this, really make it count. I want to make it as big as possible and drive this first innings lead as high as we can. When I was a little bit younger on previous trips, I might have tried to play too many shots to the same ball.

“One thing I was really pleased with today was my shot selection. I felt I got a really good combination of defence and attack. Being a bit more ruthless, a bit more stubborn and trusting my defence a little bit more at times has certainly paid off this week.”

Joe Root’s conversion rate has been criticised consistently, with his 'fab four' rivals doing a lot better in that regard. Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Steve Smith have played fewer Tests than Joe Root but have 27, 27, and 24 centuries, respectively.

Defining year for Joe Root’s captaincy

The year 2021 is a busy one for England cricket. After the Sri Lanka tour, Joe Root’s England will tour India for a crucial Test series in the World Test Championship. Later this year, they will host India at home before travelling to Australia to reclaim The Ashes.

Joe Root was hoping to make the century count, and make it count, he did. Root was dismissed for 228, with England registering a 286-run lead and placing themselves firmly in the drivers' seat.

“Generally when I do get to a hundred I make it really count so tomorrow I’m trying to make that another really big one and drive the game forward,” said Joe Root, who shared a 173-run stand with debutant Dan Lawrence.