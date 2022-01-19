"It was close to a perfect game" - Temba Bavuma on South Africa's win over India in the 1st ODI

South African captain Temba Bavuma hailed his team's performance as they beat India by 31 runs in the 1st ODI in Paarl to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen scored centuries as South Africa put 296/4 on the board while their bowlers fired in tandem as the Proteas sealed a comfortable win against the visitors.

The South African skipper said that it was nearly a perfect game for the hosts to take the lead in the three-match ODI series. Bavuma also praised Marco Jansen, who impressed despite not managing to take a wicket on his ODI debut. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he said:

"I think it was close to a perfect game. We'll look to take the confidence forward into the coming games. Another good debut for Marco. Obviously, he's someone who can take wickets with the new ball, come in the middle-overs and bowl at the death. He's going from strength to strength."

Speaking about the decision to open the bowling with Aiden Markram, who bowled five of the side's first 10 overs and took the wicket of India captain KL Rahul, he said:

"Aiden offers an extra option with the ball - especially with the new ball he can get it to skid on. Aiden's been doing a fantastic job for us."

Speaking about the rest of the bowlers, the South Africa captain said:

"Andile (Phehlukwayo) was also good - obviously, he would have loved to have played a bigger part in the game but he understands the situation. He's a big part of our team. It's good to see him take charge of the situation. Our spinners have been great - Keshav (Maharaj) was great and (Tabraiz) Shamsi was trying to use the crease. The spinners have been really good."

"Rassie was batting on another wicket" - Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma was full of praise for Rassie van Der Dussen, who hit a magnificent unbeaten 129 off 96 deliveries. Bavuma, who scored 110 off 143 deliveries himself, put on a 204-run stand with van der Dussen to rescue South Africa after they were reduced to 68/3 after 17.4 overs.

Speaking about his partnership with van Der Dussen, he said:

"Rassie was batting on another wicket - the energy he brought in gave our innings a different impetus. The plan was to try and partner him as much as I could. From a mental point of view, it was to give him the energy that he needed."

South Africa will take India on in the 2nd ODI on Friday at the same venue.

