"In 2010, him" - Former CSK batter's huge statement on Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes comparison ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Robin Uthappa picked Ben Stokes over Ravindra Jadeja in a comparison ahead of the fifth Test between England and India. Uthappa was asked who among the two he would pick back in 2010 if given a choice.

Ad

He straightaway chose Ben Stokes, highlighting that Jadeja took time to mature and was still a work in progress back in 2010. Uthappa also added that a seam bowling all-rounder is rare to find in Test cricket compared to spin bowling all-rounders.

He also made an interesting point, saying that away from home in Test cricket, Jadeja more often played the role of a filler, being a spinner.

"Ben Stokes. In 2010, him. I think simply because Jaddu actually matured with time. If I had to pick between them, I feel Stokes was a lot more refined than Jaddu was. Jaddu was a work in progress and got a nice, long rope. A seam-bowling all-rounder is a rare commodity in Test cricket. Your utility in games away from home dies down quite a bit as a spin all-rounder. For a good part of his career, Jaddu played that filler role really well. But he took his time to mature as a cricketer," he said. (37:20)

Ad

Trending

Ad

Stokes has been phenomenal in the ongoing Test series. He has scored 304 runs from seven innings, averaging 43.42 with a hundred. With the ball, he has been the best for England, bagging 17 wickets at an average of 25.23 with a five-wicket haul.

Robin Uthappa feels Washington Sundar is a better batter in Test cricket

Discussing further about all-rounders, Robin Uthappa feels that all-rounder Washington Sundar is a better batter in Test cricket. While he did not take anything away from him as a bowler, he feels Sundar might not be as successful as Ravichandran Ashwin or Harbhajan Singh at the moment.

Ad

"I like Washi the batter. I think he is a very underrated batter. Let me not take it away from him. He is an incredibly improved bowler. But for him, will he be as successful as an Ashwin or Harbhajan Singh? I would have to say I don't see that happening at the moment. I feel right now he will be more of a batting all-rounder because Jaddu is also coming to the back end of his career. I think he will be the ideal replacement in the long run," he said. (28:48)

Ad

Uthappa added that Sundar is a pure all-rounder. He is someone who can bat just as well as he bowls. He also praised him for working on his limitations to get to where he is today. The former batter believes that playing more in the longer format will help Sundar mature over time.

In this series, Sundar has performed well. He has scored 205 runs from three innings, including an unbeaten hundred. The off-spinner has also bagged seven wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news