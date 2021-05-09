“In awe of their spirit and dedication” - Virat Kohli expresses gratitude towards frontline COVID-19 workers

Team India captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday, expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards frontline workers, who are working tirelessly to save lives even as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country.

India has been registering close to 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases and nearly 4,000 deaths every day. These are official figures, and the actual numbers are estimated to be much higher.

As a token of appreciation, Virat Kohli shared a 'thank you' video on his official Instagram handle. The clip captures doctors, policemen and other frontline workers trying their best to battle the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

Along with the video, Virat Kohli shared a caption in which he lauded the dedication of those fighting the deadly pandemic. The Indian captain wrote:

“I have nothing but gratitude for all the healthcare and frontline workers; they put their lives at risk to save ours; for this, we are in awe of their spirit and dedication.”

Virat Kohli also thanked those who came forward to help people in unpredictably tough times, saying:

“I also want to thank all the people who came forward in such difficult times and helped each other in every possible way. India is grateful to have heroes like you. Jai Hind.”

Virat Kohli overwhelmed with response to fund-raising campaign

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, on Friday, announced about starting a fund-raising campaign for COVID-19 relief in the country. The Kohlis themselves contributed Rs 2 crore towards the cause.

On Saturday, Virat Kohli revealed that the fund-raising campaign had received Rs 3.6 crore in donations in 24 hours. Taking to his Instagram account, the Indian captain posted:

“Rs 3.6 crores in less than 24 hours! Overwhelmed with the response. Let’s keep fighting to meet our target and help the country. Thank you.”

Anushka Sharma also took to her Twitter account to thank everyone for their contributions. She wrote:

"Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution. We have crossed the halfway mark; let's keep going,"

Announcing the fundraiser on Friday, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma jointly appeared in a video. The Indian captain said an Instagram post:

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, our country is going through trying times; our health systems are being challenged; we need to come together and help our India. Anushka and I have started a campaign on Ketto to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. No amount is too small to save lives."

Virat Kohli recently returned home from IPL 2021, which had to be temporarily suspended after the emergence of a spate of COVID-19 cases in the bio-bubbles of several teams.