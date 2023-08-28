Former keeper-batter Saba Karim believes that Team India's top order big guns must fire in the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 and the subsequent ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

He opined that the contributions of the top three batters will hold significant value. Saba also pointed out that India have struggled when they have lost early wickets in the past, especially in crucial matches.

Speaking about India's top order, here's what Saba Karim told Jio Cinema:

"It remains India's biggest strength, but it depends on how we execute it. Because whatever I have noticed in the past, in big games and ICC events, it is the top order that has faltered."

He added:

"That is a big learning for the Indian top order, and they should understand that for India to do well not only in the Asian challenge but also in the upcoming World Cup, it is the top three or four that have to fire on a regular basis, and more so in important matches."

Saba Karim suggested that the onus will be on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to do the heavy lifting for the team. Karim also mentioned that Shubman Gill will also have to step up and deliver in high-pressure matches, adding:

"In all those crunch situations, these three top guns need to deliver, especially Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Both of them have got abundance of experience. Shubman Gill, whatever he has shown in the past couple of seasons, we have termed him as an all-format player, but this is the time for the youngster to also come good and shine for India."

India's batting order got a big boost ahead of the continental tournament with the returns of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. A successful Asia Cup campaign will help the side gather some momentum on the road to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

"A lot rests on the shoulders of Shubman Gill" - Abhishek Nayar on the Indian opener's role

Former Indian cricketer Abhishek Nayar stated that Shubman Gill will be tasked with playing the role of an anchor for India in the Asia Cup 2023. He also highlighted how skipper Rohit Sharma has been able to bat freely due to Gill being his opening partner.

He mentioned that Gill will be a pivotal cog in India's batting lineup for the two big events. Nayar's comments came during a discussion on Jio Cinema, where he explained:

"He (Gill) is very important. We have seen how Rohit Sharma used to bat slowly at the start and play his big shots after getting set. Not that you have Shubman with you, I think we have seen Rohit change his own batting. He has tried to play attacking shots right from the start."

He added:

"Which means that Shubman is critical in making sure he plays that anchor role for Team India throughout the Asian challenge and the World Cup. I feel a lot rests on the shoulders of Shubman Gill. I know he is young and has just come into the Indian team, but the way he has played and how he has evolved has created a lot of expectations."

India will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on September 2.