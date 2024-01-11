"In the cold, I am more scared of fielding than bowling" - Ravi Bishnoi

Team India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi is more afraid of fielding in the cold than bowling in Mohali ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday, January 11.

Fog has gripped most parts of north India at the peak of the winter season. The team's practice sessions at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium were rife with hoodies, jackets, and warmers and marred by low visibility.

"In the cold, I am more scared of fielding than bowling (gripping the ball) in these conditions. If you drop one, it’s done," Bishnoi told broadcaster pSports18. "It’s a bit tough fielding here because of the low level of the floodlights. You have to keep this mind and before the match, you need to train."

Although Bishnoi represented the Mohali-based Punjab Kings between 2020 and 21, he has played just one match in the IPL at the stadium. And that came for the Lucknow Super Giants against the Kings in IPL 2023 where he registered figures of 2/41 in four overs.

"There is a bit of pressure when the captain trusts you so much" - Ravi Bishnoi

Slowly, due to Yuzvendra Chahal's dip in form and Kuldeep Yadav's delay in making an ODI-like comeback in T20Is, Bishnoi has grown into India's lead leg-spinner in the shortest format. With that, comes pressure.

"Yeah, there is a bit of pressure when the captain trusts you so much. But, it’s all about trusting yourself. The captain trust you and you need to trust yourself as much. So the preparations in the nets helps, the preparations based on match scenarios helps," he said.

Although his bowling is based on keeping it flat and tight, Bishnoi said he's trying to widen his armory.

"100 percent. I remember having a word with you (Pragyan Ojha) about pace. Even in Ranji Trophy, I was trying to give the ball a bit of air. I tried it will the red ball. But T20 game is fast-paced, you get very time to change in T20Is. But, I have practised with the red ball. Hopefully, it will come to my help in T20I cricket," he said.

The first T20I will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

