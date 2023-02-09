"In Indian conditions, the opposition is always under pressure" - Cheteshwar Pujara 

Team India batter Cheteshwar Pujara noted that the visiting sides are always under pressure in the spin-friendly subcontinent conditions. The Men in Blue last faced defeat in a Test series on home soil in 2012, when they lost 2-1 to England.

Since then, they have cultivated a dominant home record, banking on their supreme batting strength and spin-bowling ability.

The No.1-ranked Test side, led by Pat Cummins, is touted to be the biggest challenge to Team India's glittering winning streak at home.

Opining that should the Indian batting unit pile up runs, the opposition will be under even more pressure than the usual persistent level, Pujara said in a pre-match interview ahead of the first Test against Australia:

"As a batting unit, if we put up enough runs on the board. In Indian conditions, the opposition is always under pressure."

Speaking about the importance of the players assuming responsibility and understanding their roles, Pujara said:

"It would be nice to repeat that performance (2018-19 tour) , but it is never easy when playing against the Australian team. The important part here, as a player, as an individual, is that one needs to understand the responsibility and the role for the team, and I would like to play that role."

Apart from protecting their winning streak on home soil, the four-match affair against their rivals comes across as a must-win series, keeping their World Test Championship (WTC) final aspirations in mind.

India are placed second in the table, and an optimum result in the upcoming series will propel them into the final for the second successive time.

"I am really looking forward to it and there is a lot to play for" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara has had a massive say in Team India's success over Australia in recent times, whether it be home or away. The gritty batter was adjudged the Player of the Series for his exploits in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under.

Admitting that a four-match Test series against the Aussies is a tantalizing prospect as a pure red-ball batter, Pujara said:

"I am delighted as a Test player, and if you look at the India-Australia series, the past two-three series, even the one we played in India has been competitive. As a Test player, I am really looking forward to it and there is a lot to play for. If you look at our status, we need to win at least 2 Test matches to make it to the WTC Final. Hopefully, we will do well in this series."

Adding that he has not set any particular goals in mind for the upcoming series, Pujara continued:

"I'm not someone who sets big goals. I would like to take one Test match at a time. And when you're playing a Test you want to break it down into smaller targets. I always look to bat one hour or one session at a time. Not really big goals but really looking forward to this series."

Australia have won the toss in the first Test at Nagpur and have decided to bat first. Team India have included two debutants in their playing XI in the form of Suryakumar Yadav and KS Bharat.

