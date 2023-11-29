“In these kind of situations, even 12 runs per over are gettable” - Ruturaj Gaikwad reckons dew made it tough for bowlers in 3rd IND vs AUS T20I

Team India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad refused to agree with the observation that the hosts’ death-overs bowling is a concern. Reflecting on the Men in Blue’s unsuccessful attempt to defend a total of 222 in the third T20I against Australia in Guwahati on Tuesday, Gaikwad credited Glenn Maxwell for his brilliant hundred, but added that dew made life extremely tough for India’s bowlers.

Australia beat India by five wickets in a last-ball finish to stay alive in the five-match series. Sent into bat, Team India put up 222/3 on the board as Gaikwad slammed 123* off 57 balls. Maxwell responded with 104* off 48 balls to lift Australia to victory.

Australia needed 49 runs off the last three overs, but India’s bowlers failed to stop Maxwell and Matthew Wade (28* off 16). Asked if India’s death-overs bowling is a cause of concern, Gaikwad responded at a post-match press conference:

“I don’t think it’s a concern because it’s almost like you are bowling with a wet ball. It’s really tough on them. In these kind of situations or conditions, even 12 runs per over or 13-14 runs are gettable. In the first game, you saw easily we managed to chase 210. The conditions are slightly tougher for them [bowlers]. We have to accept and move on.”

On the turning point of the match, the Indian opener admitted that Maxwell was too good for them on the day while reiterating that the wet conditions did not help the bowlers’ cause.

“Maxi [Maxwell] batted really well. To win from a situation where they needed 100 from around seven overs and then 50-odd from three overs, I think it was a creditable innings. From our side, our bowlers tried executing whatever they had in their control. There was lot of dew around, so ball was slipping a lot. It was tough for the bowlers as well,” the 26-year-old opined.

Expand Tweet

Maxwell clubbed eight fours and as many sixes in his innings, while Wade contributed three fours and a maximum.

“It was important that we stitch a partnership” - Gaikwad reflects on maiden T20I hundred

Before Maxwell’s brilliance, Gaikwad himself scored a fine maiden T20I ton. He began cautiously as India lost early wickets before going berserk in the second half of the innings. Reflecting on his fine knock and how he paced it, Gaikwad stated:

“Initially, I felt, it [the pitch] was slightly tacky. The ball was stopping a little bit and there was some movement in the air and from the pitch as well. First two-three overs, I felt the wicket was like that and we lost two wickets in a span of one over. It was important that we stitch a partnership. After seven-eight overs, the wicket got slightly better.

“Knowing that Surya [Suryakumar] was there; he will play his shots, my plan and the communication was simple - I’ll just bat for a short span of time and then take the innings on,” he concluded.

Expand Tweet

Gaikwad hammered 13 fours and seven sixes in his knock, scoring at a strike rate of 215.79.