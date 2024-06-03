[In Picture] Jasprit Bumrah shares a photograph of his son wearing India's 2024 T20 World Cup cap

Team India's pace-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has his family by his side for the 2024 T20 World Cup. His wife Sanjana Ganesan and their son Angad are with him in New York ahead of the Men in Blue's opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday, June 3, Bumrah shared a picture where his son can be seen wearing India's 2024 T20 Cup cap. The cricket star's fans gave the post a big thumbs up, showering it with likes and comments.

At the time of writing, the picture has garnered over four lakh likes. Bumrah posted:

Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with Sanaja Ganesan, a sports presenter, on March 12, 2021. The couple's wedding ceremony took place in Goa. They were blessed with a baby boy on September 4, 2023.

"I played a lot of tennis-ball, rubber-ball cricket when I was growing up" - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah recently spoke about how he played a lot of cricket with tennis and rubber balls during his younger days. The speedster also mentioned that watching fast bowling on the television had a big influence on him.

Bumrah, who is widely regarded as one of the best exponents of the yorker, suggested that constant practice was the reason behind his accuracy with the particular delivery.

"So I played a lot of tennis-ball, rubber-ball cricket when I was growing up. I used to play a lot with my friends in summer camps. And on summer vacations. Or whenever you used to get a lot of time. So when I was a kid, I used to think that this is the only way to get wickets. Because I was a fan of fast bowling. I was really fascinated by what I saw on the television. So I tried to replicate that," he tolf ICC.

"Is it (tennis-ball cricket) a secret (to bowling yorkers) or not? I don’t know. But repetition surely is. Because I have kept this delivery. I still practice it. I keep on practicing it. Because every skill that you develop, you have to practice it and make it stronger. So I think a combination of both would be the answer," he added

Jasprit Bumrah registers figures of 2-0-12-1 in India's 60-run win over Bangladesh in their only warm-up match of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

