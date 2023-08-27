[In Picture] "Kebab mein haddi" - Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha shares hilarious Instagram story ft. Tilak Varma

Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty cheekily trolled Tilak Varma in her latest Instagram story on Sunday, August 27.

Devisha shared a picture where she can be seen posing with Suryakumar with Varma in the background. She expressed her surprise at the latter trying to fit in the frame and captioned the video:

“Kebab mein haddi (Third wheel). I am the haddi.”

For the uninitiated, the proverb she used refers to a person being out of place and, a personal feeling of being not invited.

Take a look at the post below:

Tilak Varma (left) with Suryakumar Yadav and Devisha Shetty.

On the professional front, both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have been included in India's squad for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Yadav made the cut despite scoring just 78 runs in three ODIs in the West Indies. That came despite him scoring three golden ducks in the three-match ODI series against Australia earlier this year. Varma, on the other hand, earned a maiden call-up to the ODI side.

The duo recently starred with the bat in the five-game T20I series in WI. Varma emerged as India’s leading run-getter with 173 runs in five games, while Yadav scored 166 runs in five outings.

Varma, though, failed to deliver in his two opportunities in Ireland’s T20I series, returning with scores of 0 and 1.

“My ODI numbers are really bad, no shame in admitting it” – Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav recently accepted that he has been unable to deliver in ODIs despite a sensational T20I career. In a press conference, he said:

“To be very honest, my one-day numbers are absolutely bad and there’s no shame in admitting that. We all talk about honesty and you have to be, but how you can improve is more important.”

He continued:

“It is in my hand now how to change the responsibility into an opportunity.”

Yadav has scored 511 runs in 26 ODIs at an average of 24.11, including two half-centuries so far. Surprisingly, Sanju Samson has been picked as a standby despite scoring 390 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 55.71, including three half-centuries.

India squad for 2023 Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Traveling stand-by player: Sanju Samson