[In Picture] Sanju Samson shares a heartwarming post with his wife on Onam ahead of 2023 Asia Cup

Sanju Samson has shared a heartwarming post with his wife Charulatha Ramesh on the occasion of the Hindu festival Onam on Tuesday, August 29. It’s a major annual event for Keralites that celebrates a rich harvest and includes a spectrum of cultural events. The festival began on August 21, it will commemorate on the 30th.

Charulatha first took to Instagram to share an adorable post with Samson, which the cricketer reshared as an Instagram story. She opted for a pink and cream-colored outfit, while Samson also wore a cream-colored dhoti and Kurta. The couple looked flawless in the traditional attires. Charulatha captioned the Instagram post:

“All our wishes.”

On the professional front, Samson has been included as a backup player in India's squad for the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup. The right-handed batter was last seen in action in the West Indies, where he returned with scores of nine and 51 in the two ODIs.

With KL Rahul set to miss the first two ODIs in the 50-over tournament, it remains to be seen whether Samson gets the nod in the middle order.

Suryakumar Yadav picked ahead of Sanju Samson in India’s squad for the 2023 Asia Cup

Suryakumar Yadav was picked ahead of Sanju Samson in India’s squad for the 2023 Asia Cup. That came after the right-handed batter scored 78 runs in three ODIs against West Indies, with best score of 35.

The Mumbai-born batter has failed to deliver in ODIs, having scored 511 runs in 26 ODIs at an average of 24.33, including two fifties, so far.

On the other hand, Samson has amassed 390 runs in 13 ODIs at an average of 55.71, including three half-centuries.

Former Indian Premier League winning coach with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Tom Moody, has lauded the selectors for picking Sanju Samson as backup with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul set to miss the first two ODIs in the Asia Cup due to niggle. He said:

“The inclusion of Samson as a reserves player makes sense because KL Rahul, the regular wicketkeeper-batter option has a niggle, and in case his fitness worsens, India will need a like-to-like back-up.”

Meanwhile, former Australian cricketer Mathew Hayden has picked Sanju Samson ahead of Tilak Varma as his first choice for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup.