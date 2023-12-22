[In Pictures] "5 years of enjoying sunsets and this life with you" - Sanju Samson shares an endearing post for his wife on wedding anniversary

Team India cricketer Sanju Samson dedicated a heartfelt post to his wife, Charulatha Remesh, on their fifth wedding anniversary on Friday. The couple tied the knot on December 22, 2018.

Samson is currently with the Indian side in South Africa. He participated in the three-match ODI series, which concluded last night (December 21) with a victory for Team India.

The 29-year-old player took to his official Instagram handle today and shared a couple of photos in the company of his wife Charulatha and opened up that their journey so far has been enjoyable. He captioned:

"5 years of enjoying sunsets and this life with you 🌆😍🤗❤️"

Sanju Samson's maiden international century in the series-deciding 3rd ODI helps India win the series against South Africa

Team India and South Africa squared off in the series decider of the three-match series on Thursday at Boland Park in Paarl.

After being asked to bat first, India managed to reach a decent total of 296/8 in 50 overs. Batting at number 3 position, Sanju Samson (108) held the innings together for India and built crucial partnerships with KL Rahul (21) and Tilak Varma (52) en route to his maiden international century.

South Africa looked in control for the first half of the chase as they were 141/2 in the 26th over. However, things went south for them from there, as they lost wickets at regular intervals. They eventually got bundled out for 218 in 45.5 overs and lost the match by 78 runs. Arshdeep Singh led the charge for India with a four-wicket haul with the ball.

At the post-match presentation, Sanju Samson reflected on his match-winning knock, saying:

"I just focused on my process. I keep working hard every day, glad that the results have come out. Would like to continue and keep performing for my country. This format gives you some extra time to take, some understanding of the wicket, and what the bowler is trying to execute and get you out."

He added:

"The whole country is very proud of the way Tilak Varma has stepped up at this age, his performances in the IPL and the shorter formats has been really good. Whenever a junior comes in, the standard expected from him is known to him. Fast bowlers playing three games in six days is not easy, traveling in between. The performance is really appreciable.

