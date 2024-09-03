[In Pictures] Ajinkya Rahane attends Arsenal game with Aparshakti Khurana & others amid Leicestershire stint

Ajinkya Rahane shared snapshots from his stint in England for Leicestershire on Tuesday (August 3). In several posts uploaded on Instagram, Rahane can be seen enjoying quality time at the beach, attending a football game featuring Arsenal with Indian actor Aparshakti Khurana, and walking on the streets of London.

Rahane is currently playing for Leicestershire in County Championship Division Two. The 36-year-old was last seen in action against Glamorgan in Cardiff, returning with scores of 42 and 102. The match, however, ended in a draw.

Sharing the photos, Rahane captioned the post:

“Soaking in the serenity.”

The right-handed batter recently amassed 378 runs in 10 innings at an average of 42 for Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup. His efforts helped his team finish second in Group B of the 50-over tournament.

Rahane played his last match (Test) for India against the West Indies in July 2023. In January 2024, the Mumbai batter expressed his wish to play 100 Tests for India. He said (via The Times of India):

"My goal is to secure both the Ranji Trophy and the bigger objective of playing in 100 Test matches.”

However, with Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, and KL Rahul in the middle order, Rahane is unlikely is unlikely to return to the national fold.

Ajinkya Rahane’s career in numbers

Ajinkya Rahane has represented India in 85 Tests, 90 ODIs, and 20 T20Is, with 8414 runs across formats, including 15 centuries and 51 fifties so far. He made his Test debut against Australia in 2013.

In T20s, Rahane has scored 6383 runs in 262 matches, comprising two tons and 43 half-centuries. He last played for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024.

As captain, Ajinkya Rahane famously led India to a 2-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia in 2020-21 in Virat Kohli’s absence after the visitors lost the opening Test. Despite the injury crisis, he guided India to victories in two out of the remaining three games. As a result, the visitors registered back-to-back Test series wins, including the 2018-19 series, on Australian soil.

