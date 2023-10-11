[In pictures] Bangladesh players Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz play chess during their flight to Chennai

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and his teammate Mehidy Hasan Miraz indulged in a game of chess during their flight to Chennai. They will face New Zealand in their third match of the 2023 World Cup in Chennai on Friday (October 13).

The Bangladesh team has got off to a mixed start in the ongoing World Cup. They won their opening match against Afghanistan comfortably by six wickets in Dharamsala last Saturday. Later, they suffered a heavy 137-run defeat against England at the same venue on Tuesday.

After playing their first two games in Dharamsala, the Bangladesh contingent is now traveling south to Chennai for its upcoming match. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took to its official X handle and shared a couple of pictures of the players from their travel day. In them, Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz can be seen playing chess on the flight.

"We didn't start well in the first few overs" - Shakib Al Hasan after the loss against England

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the loss against England, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan opined that they were poor with the ball in first few overs, which gave momentum to English batters. He said:

"We didn't start well in the first few overs and with the quality they have, they will come hard at us. We came back strongly in the last 10 overs but that was little too late. When you lose 3 wickets early in a run chase of 350, it gets very difficult. We were little here and there."

Shakib added:

"We couldn't pitch the ball in the right areas when we needed to. Once England got the momentum, they never looked back. The position they were in, they could have scored 380-390 but overall 320-330 you fancy your chances.

"We cannot put our heads down. We have a tough competition against New Zealand coming up. We have to move on and think about the positives."

Bangladesh are currently sixth in the points table after playing two games.