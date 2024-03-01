[In Pictures] "Breathing easy" - Kuldeep Yadav unwinds in the lap of nature ahead of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Team India's left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav has arrived in Dharamsala ahead of the fifth and final Test against England. The Test will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium from March 7 to 11.

Kuldeep was among the first few players to reach Dharamsala, as most of the Indian stars are in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations. The crafty spinner took to his official Instagram handle on Friday, March 1, to post a few photographs.

The 29-year-old can be seen unwinding in the picturesque location of the hill station amid the gruelling Test series. He captioned the post:

"Breathing easy 🏔️🌿"

India have secured an unassailable 3-1 lead over England in the five-match series following their comprehensive five-wicket victory in the fourth Test in Ranchi.

Kuldeep remained wicketless in England's first innings. However, he made amends with a fantastic spell in the subsequent essay, bagging a stunning four-wicket haul as the visitors were bundled out for a paltry score of 145.

"This puppy fat you have na has to be melted away" - Former India bowling coach recalls Ravi Shastri's message to Kuldeep Yadav

Former India bowling coach Bharat Arun recently spoke about how Ravi Shastri once urged Kuldeep Yadav to improve his fitness, suggesting that the bowler needed to burn some fat.

Speaking to the Indian Express, Arun recalled:

"Boss, this puppy fat you have na has to be melted away... I can't think of a single reason with improved fitness that you won't become a world-class Test bowler."

Kuldeep was lost in the shuffle following an impressive short stint with the national team. He has successfully managed to turn things around, establishing himself as a mainstay across formats.

Arun opined that the talented spinner's leg injury in 2021 proved to be a blessing in disguise for him, as it gave him a lot of time to think about his game. He added:

"It seems rather silly to say this but that injury, I think, gave him no option but to get fitter. He had to do all the hard rehab work, shed himself of that puppy fat, to continue his dream of playing cricket. And he has obviously worked a lot on his bowling – that energy through the crease is a standout feature now. It allows him to increase pace without sacrificing turn, loop, drift."

Kuldeep Yadav has bagged 12 wickets across six innings so far in the ongoing series against England.

