[In Pictures] Captains Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins pose with the trophy ahead of 2023 World Cup final

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and Australia captain Pat Cummins participated in a photo shoot on the eve of the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad. The two skippers headed to Adalaj Stepwell in the city to pose with the World Cup trophy ahead of their crucial encounter at Narendra Modi Stadium.

India have been ruthless in the competition so far, comfortably winning all ten of their matches so far. The Men in Blue seem to have all their bases covered despite all-rounder Hardik Pandya's ankle injury.

Mohammed Shami has proved to be their trump card and has taken 23 wickets in just six matches. Their top five batters are all in supreme form, headlined by Virat Kohli, who leads the run-scoring charts with 711 runs.

Australia, on the other hand, found themselves under pressure after two early losses, one of which came to India. However, the five-time champions won eight consecutive games to make the final.

Ahead of the summit clash, the two captains posed with the trophy and ICC shared them on their social handles.

"It would top off an incredible year" - Pat Cummins on Australia winning the final

India Cricket WCup

Australia captain Pat Cummins is looking forward to the World Cup final on Sunday, November 19.

He stated that his players were quite young when Australia completed the World Cup hat-trick in the 2000s under legendary captains Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, and he now wants to win one as the skipper.

He said in a pre-match press conference:

"To put ourselves in a position for this, it would top off an incredible year and probably a career-defining year that a lot of us will look back on in years to come and be pretty proud of. (To win the final) would be huge. We were all kids not too long ago, watching some of those great teams win the '99, 2003, 2007 World Cups. That's the opportunity ahead of us tomorrow, which is really exciting. To be captain would be an absolute privilege, to lift the trophy with this great bunch of blokes."

The Men in Yellow have played once in Ahmedabad in the tournament, defeating England by 33 runs.