[In Pictures] Dhoni, Raina, Harbhajan, Tendulkar and Ganguly at Lord’s for 2nd IND vs ENG ODI

Former Indian cricketers MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly are at the iconic Lord’s cricket ground to watch the Men in Blue take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series.

India are 1-0 up in the three-match series and will be looking to take an unassailable lead by winning the second game on Thursday (July 14) as well.

Former India batter Raina has shared a few images of himself with Dhoni and Harbhajan at the hallowed Lord’s cricket ground. The 35-year-old shared the pictures with the caption:

“Great watching the boys in blue 🇮🇳 @harbhajan_singh @msdhoni.”

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Pic: Suresh Raina/ Twitter

The official Twitter handle of Lord’s replied to Raina’s post and wrote:

“@ImRaina @harbhajan_singh and @msdhoni Wonderful to have you all here at Lord's. #LoveLords.”

MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina pose at Lord’s. Pic: Suresh Raina

On Wednesday (July 13), India celebrated 20 years of their famous triumph in the 2002 Natwest final against England at Lord’s.

MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina were an integral part India’s limited-over squads.

While Raina and Dhoni had not made their India debuts by then, Harbhajan played a handy role in the legendary win. He scored a crucial 15 off 13 balls to play his part in India chasing down 326 after collapsing to 146 for 5.

Indian legends Ganguly and Tendulkar, who were part of the Natwest final at Lord’s, were also clicked watching the action in the second ODI between India and England from the stands.

The official Lord’s Twitter handle shared images of the Indian cricket icons with the caption:

“India legends galore at Lord's.”

Sourav Ganguly at Lord’s, the venue where he famously took his shirt after India’s 2002 Natwest triumph. Pic: Lord's Cricket Ground/ Twitter

Ganguly, who was captain of the side in the 2002 final at this famous venue, scored 60 off 43 while opening the innings. He and Virender Sehwag (45) added 106 for the first wicket.

Sachin Tendulkar at Lord’s. Pic: Lord's Cricket Ground/ Twitter

Batting at No. 4, Tendulkar was bowled by left-arm spinner Ashley Giles for 14. Yuvraj Singh (69) and Mohammad Kaif (87*) played wonderful knocks to lift India to a thrilling two-wicket win.

Team India bowl first after winning toss in 2nd ODI at Lord’s

Team India won the toss and decided to bowl first in the second ODI against England at Lord’s. Virat Kohli has been picked in the playing XI after missing the opening match due to a groin strain. England were 210 for 7 after 42 overs.

2nd ODI playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

