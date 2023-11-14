[In Pictures] Fan shares few images of Virat Kohli's childhood on Children's Day

One of Virat Kohli's ardent fans shared a compilation of the Indian batter's childhood pictures on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on the occasion of Children's Day on Tuesday (November 14).

Kohli is currently with the Indian Team in Mumbai, preparing for the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup. Team India will face New Zealand in the knock-out match at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday (November 15).

Virat Kohli ended the league phase of the 2023 World Cup as the highest run-getter, scoring 594 runs across nine games at an impressive average of 99, including five half-centuries and two hundreds.

A fan took to X today to give everyone a glimpse of Virat Kohli's childhood. In those pictures, he can be seen posing with his family members, friends, and also cricketers like Rahul Dravid and Ashish Nehra.

You can watch the pictures in the below X post:

Improvement happens when you think what can I add to my game to win the match: Virat Kohli

During a recent conversation with Star Sports, Virat Kohli shed light on the importance of adapting to the changing needs of the game and adding new scoring shots to his armory. He said:

"Improvement happens when you think what can I add to my game to win the match. This very few people know that to technically look good you don’t practice; it is so that I can learn a new shot and I can score runs for the team and win the match. Think that's a nice way to put it; no one has given me perspective about this thing, but it feels like that it is certainly a gift. It is not something that I will ever claim; I can only feel grateful."

Reflecting on his famous six against Haris Rauf on the fourth ball of 19th in the 2022 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan at the MCG, Kohli added:

"You're a part of a moment that you felt was so pure and so intense at the same time, and you were chosen to be there in the execution of that moment. If I have seen such a moment, I will remember Sachin sir's sixes in Sharjah in the World Cup. And I’m in that moment, so I remember when this happened as well; everything comes to your mind.”

Kohli's unbeaten 82 from 53 helped India beat Pakistan by four wickets in that game.

Do you think Virat Kohli will continue his good form and play a match-winning knock in the semi-final of the 2023 World Cup against New Zealand?