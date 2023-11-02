[In Pictures] Full list of celebrities attending IND vs SL match of 2023 World Cup ft. Sara Tendulkar 

Several celebrities attended the 2023 World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 2) and made their presence felt by cheering for the players at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India is currently dominating the home World Cup as they won all their six matches so far. They are the only unbeaten side in the tournament at this juncture and are looking great in all departments.

The anticipation and expectations from the fans are sky-high right now due to the same. They are coming in huge numbers to the stadium and showing their support to Rohit Sharma's side. Today, several celebrities and Bollywood actors also attended the match against Sri Lanka to cheer for India.

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar, was among them. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who missed out on a place in the World Cup squad, was in attendance along with his wife Dhanashree Verma. Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin's spouses, Ritika Sajdeh and Prithi Narayanan, were also there in the stands.

From the bollywood - Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu and Soha Ali Khan - were spotted in the Stadium.

You can get a glimpse of the celebrities at the Wankhede Stadium in the below X posts:

Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer power India to 357/8 against Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Dilshan Madushanka cleaned up Rohit Sharma on the second ball of the match to give Sri Lanka a great start. Shubman Gill (92) and Virat Kohli (88) then stitched an 189-run partnership to set a nice platform for India after an early setback.

Both of them fell in successive overs without scoring their hundreds. KL Rahul (21) and Suryakumar Yadav (12) got starts but could not kick on. Shreyas Iyer (82) played an aggressive knock and ensured that the platform set by Kohli and Gill did not go to waste.

Ravindra Jadeja also played a useful cameo in the end to help India reach a mammoth total of 357/8.