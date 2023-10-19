[In Pictures] Hardik Pandya twists his ankle during followthrough in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup tie

Team India's Hardik Pandya injured his ankle in his followthrough while attempting to stop the ball with his feet during the side's 2023 World Cup fixture against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday.

The all-rounder came into the attack in the ninth over of Bangladesh's innings. On the third ball of his first over, Litton Das hit a straight drive that raced away to the fence.

Hardik slipped while trying to stop the ball with his leg. The physio ran in to examine the Indian vice captain. He got his leg strapped and was up on his feet after that.

However, the 30-year-old still looked in some discomfort and ultimately decided to walk off the field.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Hardik Pandya is a pivotal cog in this Indian lineup, and the team balance could take a hit if the injury is serious in nature. It remains to be seen whether he will bowl again in the ongoing match.

Virat Kohli was handed the ball to finish off Hardik Pandya's over

After Hardik Pandya left the field due to the injury, skipper Rohit Sharma handed the ball to senior batter Virat Kohli. The medium pacer completed the over, conceding two runs off the remaining three deliveries.

The spectators were thrilled to see Kohli get the ball and let out a huge cheer for the former captain.

Expand Tweet

It is worth mentioning that India have five frontline bowlers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja.

While the Men in Blue have enough arsenal to complete 50 overs in Hardik's absence, Thakur will have to do some heavy lifting after bowling just eight overs in his previous two outings.

Bangladesh openers have got their team off to a brilliant start. At the time of writing, they are 90/0 after 14 overs. Tanzid Hasan is unbeaten on 50, while Litton Das is at 37.