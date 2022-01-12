[In Pictures] Head coach Rahul Dravid celebrates birthday with Team India members

Team India head coach and batting legend Rahul Dravid celebrated his birthday with players and the support staff on Tuesday. The former cricketer turned 49 on Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

On the special occasion, he cut a birthday cake and shared some endearing moments with Team India members.

Fast bowler Mohammed Shami took to his official Twitter handle to share some pictures of the birthday celebrations. While uploading the pictures, he wrote:

“Birthday wishes to our very own Head Coach Rahul Dravid. Here's to many more smiles in the future. #TeamIndia.”

Mohammad Shami @MdShami11



Here's to many more smiles in the future



#TeamIndia Birthday wishes to our very own Head Coach Rahul DravidHere's to many more smiles in the future Birthday wishes to our very own Head Coach Rahul DravidHere's to many more smiles in the future #TeamIndia https://t.co/2VsrBTs4mJ

Dravid took over from Ravi Shastri as Team India’s head coach following the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the UAE. His first assignment as full-time coach was the home series against New Zealand late last year. India won both the T20 and Test series against the Kiwis.

The Indian coach turned 49 on Tuesday.

Sachin Tendulkar, Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill and Suresh Raina, as well as the BCCI, were among those who extended birthday wishes to the legend on Twitter.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour (left) with the birthday boy.

The Indian team, however, could not give a good birthday gift to their coach. Batting first after winning the toss, the visitors were bowled out for 223 on Day 1 of the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

All smiles in the Indian camp.

Rahul Dravid’s amusing reaction to birthday wishes

Speaking ahead of the third Test against the Proteas, Dravid cheekily said he is not sure how to react to birthday wishes as he is getting older.

Speaking to commentator Pommie Mbangwa, the 49-year-old quipped:

"When you get older, you're not sure what to feel when you get wished on your birthday. But it feels nice. Did get a lot of wishes from friends and family.”

Regarded as one of the finest batters the game has ever produced, Dravid represented India in 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I, scoring more than 24,000 international runs.

He also led India to a famous Test series triumph in England in 2007. Before that, he was the captain when India won their maiden Test match in South Africa, in Johannesburg back in 2006.

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt A very happy birthday to you Jammy. Wish you the best of health and good luck for the 3rd Test. A very happy birthday to you Jammy. Wish you the best of health and good luck for the 3rd Test. https://t.co/88Y4vgbyWu

Also Read Article Continues below

Now back as coach of the Indian team, life has come full circle for 'The Wall'. The current side under Kohli is searching for their first Test series win in the Rainbow nation. The three-match Test series is tied 1-1 and a win in Cape Town will see Kohli and his men create history.

Edited by Sai Krishna