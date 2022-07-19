[In Pictures] Indian cricketers on their way to West Indies for white-ball series

Team India cricketers left for the West Indies on Tuesday for their upcoming white-ball series. The Men in Blue will begin their tour with three ODIs, starting July 22. The ODIs will be followed by a five-match T20I series.

India are fresh from a series win against England and will hope to keep the winning momentum going against the Men in Maroon.

A couple of cricketers shared pictures from their journey on social media platforms. All-rounder Shardul Thakur posted a picture with Yuzvendra Chahal from the aircraft, while Shubman Gill was spotted with Ishan Kishan.

Here are the pictures:

Indian cricketers pose for a group photograph (Credits: Instagram)

Mohammad Siraj shared an image on his social media handle. (Credits: Instagram)

Sanju Samson traveling with his wife (Credits: Instagram)

The three-match ODI series will be played at Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain on July 22, 24 and 27.

The teams will then shift to Trinidad for the first T20I on July 29 before going to St Kitts for the next two games on August 1 and 2. The caravan will then move to Florida, USA, for the final two T20Is on August 6 and 7.

India's squad for the West Indies series

The management has rested a few of their all-format players from the three-match ODI series. Veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, while all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be his deputy.

Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested from the entire tour, while Rohit and Rishabh Pant will return for the T20Is.

KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav, who missed the England tour due to injury, have been picked in the shortest format, subject to fitness.

ODI squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

T20I squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul*, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

